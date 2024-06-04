Hong Kong artist held on eve of Tiananmen anniversary

STORY: ::June 3, 2024

::Hong Kong police detain artist Sanmu Chen

on the eve of the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

::Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

::Chen referenced the date of the Tiananmen crackdown

during his performance, gesturing '8964'

::He was later released unconditionally, according to his lawyer

The artist, Sanmu Chen, performed actions including gesturing the numbers "8964", representing the date of the Tiananmen crackdown, June 4, 1989. Chen wore a white shirt and carried a canvas bag emblazoned with the slogan "Let kids be kids."

According to Chen's lawyer, he was later released unconditionally.

Restrictions in Hong Kong have increasingly stifled the once-massive vigils commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown. That follows the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.