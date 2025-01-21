Hong Kong chief justice claims overseas judges have left due to ‘orchestrated harassment’

Helen Davidson in Taipei
·3 min read
<span>Hong Kong’s chief justice, Andrew Cheung, says some overseas judges had departed early ‘on account of political or other considerations’.</span><span>Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Hong Kong’s chief justice, Andrew Cheung, says some overseas judges had departed early ‘on account of political or other considerations’.Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong’s top judge has claimed the exodus of foreign judges from the judiciary’s benches since the introduction of the national security law is due to escalating geopolitical tensions and “orchestrated harassment”.

The city’s chief justice, Andrew Cheung, made the remarks at the ceremonial opening of the city’s legal year on Monday evening in a speech which acknowledged the changing political environment but otherwise stridently defended the judiciary. Hong Kong has a common law system separate from the Chinese mainland’s, but observers say it is under growing political pressure.

In 2020 Beijing introduced a sweeping National Security Law (NSL) to Hong Kong, with the support of the Hong Kong government, as part of a massive crackdown on dissent and opposition after the pro-democracy protests of 2019. The NSL has been described as overly broad and punitive and some prosecutions have been accused of denying procedural fairness to defendants.

Related: We used to joke about Hong Kong’s terror laws, but now my friends and family have gone silent | Alan Lau

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheung spoke of the “significant challenges” faced by Hong Kong in recent years which had “tested Hong Kong’s judiciary and the strength of our legal institutions”. But he said it had stood firm and legal processes remained “transparent, fair and independent”.

But he also made repeated mention of the foreign judges who have walked away from the city’s court of final appeal, including five just last year, after a decades-long arrangement which saw a rotating roster sit part-time alongside local colleagues to hear cases.

Of the 15 overseas judges who once sat on Hong Kong’s court, just six remain.

Since the law’s introduction, four overseas judges decided to not renew their appointments while five quit before the end of their terms, including British judge Lord Jonathan Sumption, who departed saying the rule of law in Hong Kong was now “profoundly compromised”.

In an opinion piece in the Financial Times in June, Sumption said Hong Kong “is slowly becoming a totalitarian state”. Others have also referenced the new security environment as influencing their departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday Cheung said the judges’ “unfortunate” departures should be respected, but it did not mean the weakening of Hong Kong’s judiciary, which he said no longer had a lack of experienced officers to fill the benches.

Cheung acknowledged that some of the judges had departed early “on account of political or other considerations”, but suggested this was due to outside pressure.

“In this regard, the effects of the escalating geopolitical tensions in recent years cannot be ignored,” Cheung said.

“Indeed, the orchestrated harassment and pressures to which some of our overseas judges have recently been subjected are as deplorable as they are indicative of how politicised the office of an overseas non-permanent judge on the court has now become.”

Cheung did not detail the harassment he was referring to, but Hong Kong pro-democracy and rights groups, as well as supporters, have been lobbying foreign judges to leave their posts saying that their presence adds legitimacy to a legal system which has been weaponised to target political opposition.

Thousands have been arrested or charged in relation to the protests, and hundreds under the NSL itself, including high-profile figures like media mogul and UK citizen Jimmy Lai. Dozens already convicted have received lengthy prison sentences.

Latest Stories

  • Bernie Sanders's Face During Donald Trump's Inauguration Is Going Viral

    Probably the only reasonable response to such a speech.

  • 14 Big Yikes, Awkward Moments From Trump's Second Inauguration

    The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.

  • Trump warns he'll drop economic hammer on Canada next week

    Donald Trump has loaded the trade gun. He's pointed the gun. He hasn't pulled the trigger one day into his latest presidential term.But he insists it's coming next week.Sitting in the Oval Office for the first time in four years, Trump said he's planning to imminently follow through with the massive tariffs he's threatened against Canada and Mexico."We're thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada," Trump told reporters Monday, as he signed various executive orders, repeating his comp

  • Trump’s Niece Flames Melania’s Tacky ‘Pizza Hut’ Inauguration Hat

    Donald Trump’s niece couldn’t hold back her laughter at Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration. Mary Trump reacted to some of the biggest parts of the ceremony, including what she referred to as “one of the most important things to happen today”–Melania’s viral black and white hat. The first lady wore a structured navy coat accessorized with black gloves, a crisp white shirt and a navy-blue wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a white stripe. “Some people said she looked like the H

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T

  • Hamas gave the three hostages ‘gift bags’ upon their release. This is what was inside

    When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.

  • Trump doesn't place hand on Bible during swearing-in

    President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday. First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued. Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.

  • Exclusive-Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the U.S. government to resettle in the U.S., including family members of active-duty U.S. military personnel, are having their flights canceled under President Donald Trump's order suspending U.S. refugee programs, a U.S. official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate said on Monday. The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the U.S. as well as Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution because they fought for the former U.S.-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of U.S. veterans and advocacy groups and the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump made an immigration crackdown a major promise of his victorious 2024 election campaign, leaving the fate of U.S. refugee programs up in the air.

  • Trump Team Marks Inauguration Day With Mean-Spirited 'EVICTION NOTE' Taunting Biden

    Donald Trump's campaign team attempted to troll the outgoing president on social media.

  • 'That's Just Weird': GOP Lawmaker Shamed Over 'Creepy' Nickname For Trump

    Rep. Byron Donalds had an odd way of describing the president-elect.

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton Share a Snarky Reaction to Trump’s Inauguration Speech

    Bill and Hillary Clinton were less than impressed by Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, a fact which they made clear with subtle snark. The address that followed Trump’s swearing-in on Monday was tinged with vindication. The new president slammed the previous administration, declared that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet, and vowed to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Asked what his reaction to the speech was, former President Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yours

  • CNN Data Reporter Hits Joe Biden With A Harsh Truth In His Final Hours Of Office

    "My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.

  • Do US adults support Trump's Day 1 actions? Here's what polling shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”

  • Authorities say a US border patrol agent has been shot and killed in Vermont south of border

    A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed Monday in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said. The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the agent was killed in the line of duty, although it did not provide details.

  • Inside the Mystery of Girl Who Vanished from Her Mom’s Home — Then Reappeared 700 Miles Away, 22 Years Later

    Mary Louise Day's 1981 disappearance has left her family members asking questions for decades

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Elon Musk Sent ‘Pathetic’ Emails Begging to Get Into Davos

    Publicly Elon Musk couldn’t care less about attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but privately he has a history of being the ultimate pick-me guy, according to the WEF’s former head of communications. “The Forum is very diplomatic. They’ve never shared the begging emails from Elon Musk when he was a bit younger trying to get his foot in the door to go to Davos,” Adrian Monck told Politico’s Power Play podcast on Monday. “But they do exist, and they’re pretty miserable and cr

  • Donald Trump signals 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports could be coming Feb. 1

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his administration could move ahead with with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian imports on Feb. 1.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.