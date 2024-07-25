Hong Kong court dismisses bid to end Jimmy Lai trial

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Thursday dismissed a bid by the legal team for jailed democrat Jimmy Lai to terminate his national security trial, saying prosecutors had sufficient prima facie evidence for the trial to proceed.

Three national security judges ruled Lai has a case to answer in the landmark national security trial that could see him jailed up to life if convicted.

Lai, 76, has pleaded not guilty to two charges that carry a possible life sentence for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and a lesser charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by James Pomfret and Tom Hogue)