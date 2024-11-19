Hong Kong democracy campaigners jailed for years in city’s largest security trial

‘Mastermind’ Benny Tai received the longest sentence of 10 years. Pictured: Tai speaking to the media in 2021 - Shutterstock

A court in Hong Kong sentenced dozens of leading figures in its pro-democracy movement to lengthy prison sentences on Tuesday, the culmination of a landmark mass trial in the former British colony which the city’s government has used to crush opposition to China.

Members of the so-called Hong Kong 47 were handed sentences ranging from four years and two months to up to a decade, after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city’s national security law.

Xi Jinping’s government has quashed civil liberties in Hong Kong in the wake of pro-democracy protests which swept the city in 2019.

After Beijing imposed national security laws the following year, authorities shuttered several news publications and made dozens of political arrests.

The sentences took into account the new legislation while also reflecting “our common law principles on sentencing,” said judge Andrew Chan.

“Reliance should not be placed on the sentencing examples of the mainland courts.”

Nevertheless, the harsh punishments likely put Hong Kong on a collision course with the US over human rights in the city.

Secretary of state designate Marco Rubio has previously introduced legislation to support Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, which includes an annual review of the city’s favoured status in American law.

Chan Po-ying, wife of Leung Kwok-hung, one of the defendants in the national security case, is pictured leaving court - AP

Lee Yue-shun, a former pro-democracy district councillor who was cleared of the charge of the national security case, went to watch the sentencing - AP

The Hong Kong 47, a cross-section of civil society members, were arrested in dawn raids almost four years ago.

They had attempted to hold unofficial “primary” votes in 2020 to choose candidates most likely to win election to the city’s legislature later that year, with the goal of obtaining a blocking majority sufficient to paralyse the government and force its chief executive to resign.

Two of the 47 were acquitted in May this year. Of the remaining group, 14 were convicted in May and the remainder pleaded guilty.

‘It’s really sad’

At a court building in West Kowloon under the eyes of a heavy police presence, hundreds of people braved the rain from a passing typhoon to queue up for the sentencing, some camping out overnight.

Some friends and family members bemoaned that it had become common for Beijing’s supporters in the city to impede public access to the proceedings by attending in large numbers.

The 45 members of the group awaiting sentencing squeezed into a defendant box that authorities had extended during the trial to accommodate the size of the group.

The proceedings lasted less than 20 minutes, leaving some in attendance stunned at the speed of the hearing.

Hundreds queued up for the sentencing despite the rain - Anadolu

“It’s really sad,” said a close friend of one of the defendants, who gave his name as Mr Chan.

“It’s very difficult for a lot of Hong Kong people seeing politicians, who are trying to do whatever they can within the legal framework, but who have been put into jail because of these so-called security arrangements.”

Members of the Hong Kong 47 include former elected officials, activists, journalists, trades union representatives, academics, social workers, and businessmen, some of whom have been persistent thorns in the side of Beijing.

Benny Tai, a legal academic and a ringleader of the Umbrella movement which occupied streets in central commercial areas of Hong Kong and Kowloon nearly a decade ago, received the harshest sentence of 10 years.

Other prominent figures sentenced included former teenage activist Joshua Wong, veteran legislative council members like Claudia Mo, a former journalist, and Leung Kwok-hung, a firebrand politician who frequently goes by the nickname “Long Hair”.

Police hold back the media outside the court - AFP

A spokesperson for the US consulate in Hong Kong said the US “strongly condemns” the sentencing, adding the defendants were “aggressively prosecuted and jailed for peacefully participating in normal political activity”.

“Today’s harsh sentences... reflect just how fast Hong Kong’s civil liberties and judicial independence have nosedived in the past four years,” Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The sentences come as Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-closed tabloid Apple Daily, prepares to testify in his own trial later this week after almost four years of solitary confinement.

In the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, the government postponed the planned 2020 election until the following year, and in the interim passed a series of rule changes that screened out pro-democracy candidates and enshrined the doctrine of “patriots ruling Hong Kong”.

Another friend of one of the defendants spoke of her disappointment in the changes to the city in the past few years. “This case shouldn’t have happened,” she said. “At least it’s the end, of something.”