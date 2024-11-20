'Never': Jimmy Lai denies foreign collusion in landmark trial

Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily founder, arrives at the Court of Final Appeal ahead a bail hearing on February 9, 2021 [Getty Images]

Jimmy Lai, one of Hong Kong's most influential pro-democracy figures, has taken to the stand in a national security trial that may see him sentenced to life in jail.

The 76-year-old founder of the now-defunct Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily has been accused of colluding with foreign forces.

But Lai told the court on Wednesday that he had "never" used his foreign contacts, which include ex-US VP Mike Pence and former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, to influence foreign policy on Hong Kong.

This is his first time testifying in court, even though he has undergone multiple trials since 2020 - which have been criticised as being politically motivated amid Beijing's tightening grip over the city.

His hearing comes one day after the sentencing of 45 pro-democracy campaigners - part of a group known as the Hong Kong 47 - in the city’s largest trial under the controversial national security law.

Sporting a brown jacket and glasses, Lai smiled and waved to his family and the public as he entered the courtroom, looking in good spirits and slightly slimmer from when he was arrested a few years ago.

Outside the court, dozens of people waited in line to show their support for the media mogul.

A similar crowd had gathered on Tuesday for the sentencing of the Hong Kong 47, which included some of the biggest names in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, like Benny Tai and Joshua Wong.

When asked if he had tried to influence foreign policy on Hong Kong through his list of overseas contacts - which include the likes of former Taiwan president Tsai and high level US officials - Lai replied "never".

Asked about his meeting with then US Vice President Mike Pence, Lai said he did not ask anything of him.

"I would just relay to him what happened in Hong Kong when he asked me," he told the court.

He was also asked about his meeting with then secretary of state Mike Pompeo, to which he said he had asked Pompeo: "Not to do something but to say something, To voice support for Hong Kong."

Apple Daily represented HK 'core values'

Lai’s ongoing trial has seen him plead not guilty to two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces and a third count relating to his tabloid paper Apple Daily, which has been accused of publishing seditious material.

Lai argued that he opposed violence and "never allowed" his newspaper's staff to advocate for Hong Kong independence, which he described as a "conspiracy" and "too crazy to think about".

"The core values of Apple Daily are actually the core values of the people of Hong Kong," he added.

These values, he said, include the "rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly."

The tabloid, which ceased operations one year after Lai's arrest, was known for its pro-democracy stance.

In 2021, authorities froze Apple Daily's bank account and arrested key staff members, saying its articles violated the National Security Law.

Jimmy Lai's wife Teresa (right) and retired Chinese cardinal Joseph Zen arrive to attend Lai's trial [BBC]

The prosecution of Lai, who holds British citizenship, has captured international attention, with rights groups and foreign governments urging his release.

US President-elect Donald Trump said in a podcast in October that he would "100%" get Lai out of China.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has described Lai as a "priority" for his government, expressed concerns about Lai’s “deterioration” when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro this week.

Lai's family and legal team have raised concerns about his health, pointing to his weight loss and increasing frailty during his recent court appearances.

Lai was previously sentenced to jail on charges including unauthorised assembly and fraud, and has been held in solitary confinement since late 2020.