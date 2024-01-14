In honor of MLK Day, the Clark Park Coalition teams up with Ice Hockey of Harlem
The rink is also an inclusive place for youth coming from all walks of life to learn the sport for free.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will be well represented at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to voting fans. Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenceman Morgan Rielly were added to the All-Star Game rosters via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote announced by the NHL on Saturday. Those Leafs will join forward Auston Matthews when they host the event at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3. It will be the third All-Star Game appearance for Marner, and the
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
The tears of Thelma Krause should serve as a reminder for all of us that it costs nothing to be kind, but there is a price that is paid for cruelty.
The Hall of Famer said Taylor Swift is one of the things "that's taking away from what really happens on the field."
Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from Rory McIlroy and produced his own strong finish to win the Dubai Invitational following a back-and-forth final-round duel on Sunday. McIlroy had already three-putted from 2 feet at No. 14 by the time he reached the 18th tee with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and pulled his drive into the water. Fleetwood followed that by driving into the middle of the fairway and sent his approach to 16 feet, well inside McIlroy after the world No. 2 had to take a drop.
The singer's red coat was emblazoned with her boyfriend’s name and jersey number at his first game of 2024
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
Here’s what Chiefs players said it was like being on the field in Saturday night’s sub-zero temperatures.
NEW YORK — If there is one common theme to this baseball offseason it is the desperation everywhere for quality starting pitching. Desperation as in the Dodgers forking over $325 million over 12 years to Yoshinobu Yamamoto who’s never thrown a single pitch in the majors and another $136.5 million over five years to Tyler Glasnow, who’s never thrown over 150 innings. Desperation as in the Mets ...
Yeah, I would have stayed home.
MELBOURNE, Australia — It wasn't vintage Leylah Fernandez, but the 21-year-old from Laval, Que., found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday in her opening singles match at the 15-day Australian Open. Fernandez, competing in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, needed a tiebreaker to win the first set 7-6 (5) in an hour against 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia, then won the second 6-2 in 31 minutes to advance. Fernandez finished with two aces, two double faults, one tiebreak vic
An Austro-German heiress is setting up a citizens group to decide how she should give away much of the fortune she inherited from her grandmother. Marlene Engelhorn, who is 31 and lives in Vienna, wants 50 Austrians to determine how €25m (£21.5m) of her inheritance should be redistributed. Mike Drolet has more.
Webb Simpson, as always, offered his perspective on the world of golf.
The trade market for Zach LaVine is reportedly "so rough" that the Chicago Bulls may have to add pieces to dump his contract.
There are eight NFL head coaching vacancies, but the wild run of action might not be done. Mike McCarthy, for one, needs to avoid a playoff stumble.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. It was Demko’s fourth shutout this season and the seventh shutout of his career. “That’s typical Demko, very solid,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Doesn’t get rattled. Looks big in the net. Just a hell of a game by him.” Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the game. The NHL-leading Canucks have won five games in a row, all on the road. “It was kind of like a mu
While Justin Fields has made it difficult for the Bears with their QB decision, the belief is Chicago will draft a QB at first overall.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian men’s tennis was plagued by injuries in 2023. But as the 2024 season begins, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov have both been pronounced — if not good as new — at least good to go for their first-round matches at the Australian Open Monday. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 27 seed, faces former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria. Shapovalov, whose ranking plummeted outside the top 100 last November for the first time since he entered that elite company a