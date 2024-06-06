Honoring Medgar Evers

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski's latest bikini pic is her most controversial yet
The Inamorata founder promoted her latest swimwear drop on a UV tanning bed, and fans were quick to comment - read more
- BBC
Mexican mayor killed hours after first woman elected president
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
- Cosmopolitan
Kate Middleton “May Never Come Back” to Her Previous Role, but She and Prince William Have Been “Reconnecting”
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been reconnecting and Kate is doing well, though she may "never come back" to her previous role.
- CBC
Hallmark actor's body 'shattered' after tragic plunge at B.C. hospital
A 19-year-old Hallmark soap opera actor is reportedly fighting for her life after plunging five storeys from a balcony walkway at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital. Beloved for her recurring role in the period drama When Calls the Heart, Mamie Laverock is "fighting hard every day" to recover from injuries sustained in a fall, which occurred as she was being escorted from a secure unit at the hospital, according to a family statement. "Her body has been shattered," the actor's parents wrote in a po
- Hello!
Prince William asked if wife Princess Kate is 'getting better' – see his reply
The Prince of Wales attended an event in Portsmouth marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings when he was asked if his wife Kate Middleton is getting better
- CNN
Passenger tracks missing luggage to home of airport store worker, who is now charged with felony theft
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
- People
Gayle King Shares Candid Photos from Son William Bumpus Jr.'s ‘Spectacular Family Wedding’ at Oprah's House
King also praised best friend Oprah Winfrey's planning skills, writing, “Turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”
- People
Katy Perry Does Hotel Balcony High Kick in Bright Orange Bikini: 'I'ma Get Your Heart Racing'
The singer posted the racy look on Instagram on Monday, June 3
- The Canadian Press
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent, the first cut in more than four years. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
- HuffPost
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Guffaws At Matt Gaetz's 'Law' Defense Of Trump
The cable news channel has been yukking it up lately at Republican antics.
- HuffPost
Trump Floats Jailing Political Enemies, Attacks E. Jean Carroll In Wild Interview
"It’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to," the former president said. "And it’s very possible that it’s going to have to happen to them.”
- People
Pregnant Woman Wakes on Morning of Her C-Section to Find Partner Died in His Sleep
Thomas Gibson, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest after a doctor reportedly misinterpreted a scan, a court heard on Tuesday, June 4
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Spots Telltale Sign Melania Trump Is Not ‘Fine’ After Guilty Verdict
“If you want to show Melania your support, send her a message on any of the five dating apps that she just joined,” the comedian joked.
- HuffPost
Trump Is Now Telling Election Lies About The 2024 Republican Primaries
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
- People
Video Resurfaces of Trump Saying a President Under Felony Indictment Would Create 'Constitutional Crisis'
Days ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the Republican nominee told supporters that Hillary Clinton "shouldn't be allowed to run" for president while being investigated by federal agencies
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Hunter Biden Prosecutors Might’ve Already Lost the Jury
The Hunter Biden trial starting in Wilmington, Delaware, is a poster-child case for potential jury nullification.Biden, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is being tried for possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs or drug addict and for lying about the same on a purchase form when he bought a gun. On the surface, the prosecution—a culmination of more than a half-decade of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss—would appear to have a slam dunk case because there
- Euronews
Why has Brad Pitt's daughter removed his surname from hers?
Brad Pitt has responded to the news that his 18-year-old daughter Shiloh has filed to remove “Pitt” from her last name.
- Elle
Kensington Palace Makes Rare Comment on Kate Middleton’s Recovery and Return-to-Work Date
Kensington Palace has given a rare update on Kate Middleton as she continues her cancer treatment and recovery journey out of the public eye.
- People
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Red-Hot Swimsuit Style in Sexy Bikini
Alongside new vacation pics, the fashion mogul also teased that her brand Khy may be dropping swimwear soon
- Popular Mechanics
For the First Time Ever, the Colossal Squid Might Have Shown Its Secret Face
Did cameras finally spot the ocean’s most elusive monster?