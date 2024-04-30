Honors Burial at Fort Logan today for 13 veterans
There are indications that these odd vehicles may be able to take more of a beating on the battlefield than others.
The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.
Ukraine continues to target Russian oil facilities despite reported US objections, with one military expert calling it a 'risky move' to continue.
As India modernizes its armed forces of 1.5 million, its experts see lessons to draw from the battlefields of Ukraine.
Military police have charged a senior officer with making derogatory and disloyal comments about Canada's military leaders and NATO allies while serving abroad.In a brief statement released Monday, the Department of National Defence (DND) says Col. Robert Kearney, the assistant chief of staff at the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in Innsworth, United Kingdom, has been charged with five counts of "conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline" under Section 129 of the National Defence Act.Th
STORY: Missile debris that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 2 was from a North Korean ballistic missile.That's according to a report from United Nations sanctions monitors to a Security Council committee and seen by Reuters on Monday (April 29).This footage is from days after the January strike.At the time, the local prosecutor’s office showed fragments of the missile to the media, suggesting they could have been from one supplied by North Korea.In the report, the monitors concluded that the debris was from a Hwasong-11 series missile and is in violation of the arms embargo on North Korea...which has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.In their report, the monitors say they (quote) "could not independently identify from where the missile was launched, nor by whom."Information about the missile’s trajectory - supplied by Ukraine - suggests the missile was launched from Russia, the report says.The Russian and North Korean missions to the U.N. in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. and others have previously accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia to use against Ukraine, which it invaded over two years ago.Both have denied the accusations.Last year they vowed to deepen military relations.
Russia said on Tuesday that its air defence systems had shot down six U.S.-produced Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) launched by Ukraine over the last 24 hours. Washington secretly shipped the long-range missiles to Kyiv as part of a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine that U.S. President Joe Biden approved on March 12, a U.S. official said last week. Whether to send the ATACMS missiles with a range up to 300 km was a subject of debate within the Biden administration for months.
A U.S. Navy ship and several Army vessels involved in an American-led effort to bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip are offshore of the enclave and building out a floating platform for the operation that the Pentagon has said will cost at least $320 million. Sabrina Singh, Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters the cost is a rough estimate for the project and includes the transportation of the equipment and pier sections from the United States to the coast of Gaza, as well as the construction and aid delivery operations. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday show the USNS Roy P. Benavidez about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the port on shore, where the base of operations for the project is being built by the Israeli military.
Russia says it is making gains in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Zelensky hopes the situation will change when foreign military aid arrives.
North Korea criticized the United States for supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, state media KCNA reported on Monday, citing a statement from the defence ministry. The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, a U.S. official said on April 24. On Sunday, the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of North Korea's Ministry of National Defence was quoted as saying in a statement: "The U.S. has secretly supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, sparking off uneasiness and concern of the international community."
K. Denise Rucker Krepp’s Confederate forebear had an Army base named in his honor. She played a role in getting it changed.
Putin’s forces have made further gains in locations along Ukraine’s eastern front – highlighting Kyiv’s need for ammunition and weapons from the US and other allies.
Canadian parliamentarians say they were warned recently that they had been targeted by China-affiliated hackers — and now they're wondering why that warning didn't come from the federal government or any of Canada's security services."It is unacceptable that we were not informed," Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the House of Commons Monday, after rising on a question of privilege.Genuis said the FBI told the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) that members of the international organ
Russia's pursuit of a naval presence in Libya's eastern region, likely to culminate into a base for its nuclear submarines, provides Moscow with more than just a strategic outpost looking towards the entire EU, Hafed Al-Ghwell writes.
NATO countries haven’t delivered what they promised to Ukraine in time, the alliance’s chief said Monday, allowing Russia to press its advantage while Kyiv’s depleted forces wait for military supplies to arrive from the U.S. and Europe. "Serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield” for Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday killed four people and injured 28 others, local officials said. On an unnanounced visit to Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said months-long delays in US military aid to Ukraine had "serious consequences on the battlefield", but that victory over Russia was still possible. Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four of the injured were in serious con
JERUSALEM (AP) — A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels damaged a ship in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign against shipping in the crucial maritime route. The attack happened off the coast of Mokha, Yemen, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The ship was damaged in the attack, the UKMTO said, though its crew was safe and heading to its next port of call. The agency urged vessels to exercise caution in the ar
Ukrainian troops have made a tactical retreat from three more villages as Russian forces press forward across the eastern front line and take advantage of Kyiv’s exhausted military, which is desperately awaiting the arrival of new U.S. assistance. Ukraine’s commander in chief, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a Telegram post Sunday that the “situation…
Oleksandr Syrskyi says Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from positions in eastern Donetsk.