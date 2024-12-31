New Year Honours: Gareth Southgate, Stephen Fry, Sadiq Khan and Keely Hodgkinson make this year's list

Former England manager Gareth Southgate, London mayor Sadiq Khan and actor Stephen Fry have been knighted in the New Year Honours.

Others who have received honours include a host of Team GB athletes - among them gold medal-winning runner Keely Hodgkinson - as well as author Jacqueline Wilson and television presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

Honours have also been awarded to some of the wrongfully convicted sub-postmasters following the Horizon scandal.

Sir Gareth, who has been knighted for services to association football, led the England team to the finals of the Euros in 2020 and 2024, as well as the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Three Lions did not manage to win any tournaments under his leadership, and he resigned following their 2-1 final defeat to Spain in July.

His knighthood matches that earned by Sir Bobby Robson, the last England manager to take a team to the World Cup semis. Fifty-four-year-old Southgate declined to comment on the honour.

Sir Stephen, best known for appearing in Blackadder and hosting quiz show QI, has been recognised for services to mental health awareness, the environment and charity.

The actor has been president of mental health charity Mind since 2011 and also supported the conservation group Fauna and Flora International.

He said he was "startled and enchanted" after receiving a letter informing him of the knighthood, adding: "When you are recognised it does make you feel a bit 'crikey', but I think the most emotional thing is that when I think of my childhood, and my dreadful unhappiness and misery and stupidity, and everything that led to so many failures as a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And for my parents, really, what a disaster. I mean every time the phone rang, they thought, 'Oh, God, what has Stephen done now'. It was a sort of joke in the family."

London mayor Sir Sadiq has been honoured for political and public service, having held his role since 2016.

Read more:

Southgate, Fry and Khan knighted

Hundreds of unsung heroes receive recognition

He said he was "humbled" to have received a knighthood and "couldn't have dreamed when growing up on a council estate in south London that I would one day be mayor of London".

"It's the honour of my life to serve the city I love and I will continue to build the fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London that all of the capital's communities deserve," he said.

Conservative London councillor Matthew Goodwin-Freeman launched a petition to "stop" the knighthood which surpassed 200,000 signatures earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beloved author Jacqueline Wilson, who created the Tracy Beaker series, has been made a Dame Grand Cross (GBE) for services to literature.

Actress Carey Mulligan and television presenter Alan Titchmarsh have become Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro is made a Companion of Honour for services to literature, actor Eddie Marsan is an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Myleene Klass becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Read more from Sky News:

Five charged in connection with Liam Payne's death

Smoking a single cigarette could take 20 mins off life expectancy

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright expecting first baby

A number of gongs also went to athletes following this year's Paris Olympics, where Team GB won 65 medals, and the Paralympics, where Team ParalympicsGB finished in second place with 49 gold medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-two-year-old Keely Hodgkinson earned an MBE after claiming gold in the 800m at the Olympics, setting a new British record of one minute 54.61 seconds, making her the sixth fastest woman at the distance in history.

Two-time Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, 25, has been made an OBE after winning gold in mountain biking, while Paralympian Hannah Cockroft becomes a CBE after coming first in the T34 100m and 800m.

Other honoured gold-medallists include swimmer Duncan Scott (OBE), sailor Ellie Aldridge (MBE) and rowers Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Lauren Henry and Georgie Brayshaw (all MBEs).

Former F1 driver and broadcaster Martin Brundle has become an OBE and former Scotland and Liverpool footballer and BBC pundit Alan Hansen is an MBE.

Sky News royal and events commentator Major General Alastair Bruce has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath - an honour which recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Maj Gen Bruce has held various military positions, including an officer of the Scots Guards during the Falklands War. Earlier this year, he retired as governor of Edinburgh Castle, a role he had held since June 2019.

As a commentator for Sky News, he has covered numerous state events, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and the King's coronation the following year. Most recently, he provided commentary for this year's Remembrance Day events and the ceremony marking the restoration of Notre Dame in Paris.

Horizon IT scandal victims Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra have been made OBEs for services to justice.

Politicians who received honours include Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who has become a dame, and former West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who has been knighted.

The oldest person on the list is 103-year-old World War Two Mosquito pilot Colin Bell, who was given a British Empire Medal (BEM) for charitable fundraising and public speaking.

The youngest to receive honours are 18-year-olds Mikayla Beames, given a BEM for her fundraising efforts supporting children with cancer, and para-swimmer William Ellard, made an MBE after winning gold in the S14 200m freestyle at the Paris Paralympics.

More than 1,200 people from across the UK received honours in the latest list.