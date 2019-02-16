Get hooked on ice fishing this weekend — for free

If you've been thinking about giving ice fishing a try, this Family Day weekend is the perfect time to get hooked.

Canadian residents can fish anywhere in Ontario from Feb. 16-18 without having to buy a licence.

It's the first of four free fishing events this year, with the others falling on Mother's Day weekend (May 11-12), Father's Day weekend (June 15-16) and family fishing week (June 29-July 7).

A day-long sport fishing licence normally costs $13.80 in Ontario.

On Saturday, about 200 people are expected to compete in the Petrie Island Ice Fishermen's Association Derby on Baitshop Bay from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's limited to existing hut owners on the bay, their guests and those who have rented huts.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning headed out to the bay to check things out ahead of time.

You can listen to her radio piece and check out her photos below.

