How Hooligan the horse harnessed vet student talent and the legacy he'll leave

Hooligan the horse is living out his twilight years at Dr. Aimie Doyle's farm on the Green Road in Bonshaw, P.E.I., after 25 years of helping teach students at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown.

Now his handlers have created an endowment fund at the college that will live on in his name.

"Hooligan has his name Hooligan for a reason," said Doyle, who graduated from the vet college in 2000 and returned to teach large animal surgery in 2010.

'Naughty streak'

"He's definitely got a little bit of a naughty streak in him. And he's always used that pretty interestingly with students," Doyle said.

The standardbred gelding became part of the college's teaching herd in 1993.

Doyle was assigned to take care of Hooligan's grooming duties in her very first week at the school in 1996, she recalled.

Hooligan seemed to have a sense of which students lacked horse experience and would stand quietly as they located his heartbeat or counted his respirations — others who thought they knew it all might get a warning from a raised back leg prepared to kick.

"Everybody enjoyed Hooligan for that — his nature definitely came out when it came to challenging certain students and being really nice to others," Doyle said with a laugh.

'Pretty good life'

Hooligan also bossed around the other teaching horses in the field — mostly mares — running the herd as though he were a stallion, Doyle said. Some of the mares did not enjoy this, however, so students would often treat Hooligan for minor cuts and bruises from bites and kicks, she said.

"They live a pretty good life," as part of the 14-horse teaching herd, Doyle said, grazing in the field next to the college all summer and fall while students learn how to physically examine them and do minor procedures such as drawing blood. "All these horses are very tolerant," she said.

Hooligan was special in that he was a rare universal blood donor — his blood type could be donated to horses of any blood type — so Doyle said he has saved hundreds of horse lives, especially newborn foals.

'Everybody wants to retire'

Although Hooligan was healthy, he was the oldest member of the teaching herd, Doyle said.

