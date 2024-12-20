Hoops 8 December 19

Latest Stories
- The Independent
Travis Kelce appears to hint at retirement after saying he might have played his last game in Cleveland
Kelce is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City Star
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, cut by KC Chiefs this week, has found his next NFL team
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed to the practice squad of his new NFL team.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
'Do You Know Why You're Making 9.25?': Paul Coffey Reveals First Words He Spoke To Darnell Nurse
Paul Coffey talks about his first conversation with Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and what he means to the team.
- People
Patrick Mahomes Showers Chiefs’ Offensive Line with Coolers Full of Luxury Christmas Gifts Including Rolex Watches
The NFL star quarterback is spreading Christmas cheer in the Chiefs' locker room
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 16 RB matchups to exploit
Take another step toward a trip to the fantasy championship with Sal Vetri's favorite RB matchups in Week 16!
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Former Ottawa Senator Says He Was In Tears After Being 'Blindsided' By The Nashville Predators Last Year
After being bought out by the Predators, the former Senator now has more points than anyone in Nashville.
- FTW Outdoors
Garrett Wilson reportedly wants off the Jets and has the Madden rating to make it happen
These days, it's very hard to deny the New York Jets are a glorified circus act masquerading as a professional football team. After promises of being this moribund franchise's savior, Aaron Ro
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Rangers Reportedly Had Closed-Door Meeting As Players Grow Frustrated With Chris Drury
There was reportedly a closed-door meeting between the Rangers' players following their Sunday night loss to the Blues.
- The Canadian Press
After being traded twice in a day, new Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is eager to settle in
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Horwitz was settling in to watch “Gladiator II” with his girlfriend last week when his phone buzzed.
- Yahoo Sports
Yankees trade for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger as former MVP's career takes another turn
One year after returning to the Cubs in free agency, Cody Bellinger is on the move again, this time to the Yankees.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL playoff scenarios: What if the Eagles, Lions and Vikings all finish with the same record?
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
- The Canadian Press
Pro Picks: Eagles will cruise past the Commanders and Seahawks will upset the Vikings
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
- The Hockey News
Canucks Bounce Back, Blast Golden Knights on Road in High-Scoring Shootout
The Vancouver Canucks look to bounce back in their second leg of a back-to-back when battling the Vegas Golden Knights
- The Manual
F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new
F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. Because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, the competition is fierce and changes are common. The post F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new appeared first on The Manual.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour announces fall 2025 schedule and one longtime staple is missing
These are the seven events that make up the fall portion of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
- FTW Outdoors
Patrick Mahomes trolled Russell Wilson's high knees incident while discussing on-plane rehab
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a pretty clever dig in at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson while talking about hi
- FTW Outdoors
NFL mock draft from 33rd Team has Travis Hunter outside the top-5
Travis Hunter may now be a Heisman Trophy-winner, but for NFL Draft purposes, it feels like he's a curiosity. Will he play cornerback mainly? Will he be a mostly full-time wide receiver? Will he play a ton of defense with some offense sprinkled in? We know that he'
- The Hockey News
London Knights Complete Massive OHL Trade, Acquiring Washington Capitals Prospect Cam Allen From Guelph
The London Knights made a splash on Tuesday and have beefed up their blueline with the addition of Capitals prospect Cam Allen
- USA TODAY Sports
Sammy Sosa apologizes for steroid 'mistakes' to be welcomed back by Cubs
Sammy Sosa issued a statement apologizing for his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Hughes To Negotiate With SKA St. Petersburg Today
Yesterday members of the Montreal Canadiens' staff were spotted watching Ivan Demidov play in Russia and his coach said something interesting.