Hoops 8 January 14

- BuzzFeed
Medical Professionals, Share The Everyday Habits That Many People Think Are "Harmless" But Are Actually Silent Killers
"People don't understand the consequences."
- BuzzFeed
My Family Was Nearly Killed In A Random Violent Attack. This Unexpectedly Saved My Life.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
- BuzzFeed
"There's Really No Upper Limit": Doctors Share The Foods We Should Eat More Of (And How They Can Impact Our Lives)
If you love dark chocolate and kimchi, you're going to love this list...
- The Weather Network
Report finds 'rabbit fever,' which can be spread by lawn mowing, on the rise
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
- CBC
ER staff should have helped, says Quebec man stranded outside hospital with sudden paralysis
Louise Martineau still remembers her state of panic as she stood three metres from the doors of the emergency department at a Quebec City hospital, unsure how she would get her husband inside.Earlier that evening, on Sept. 12, 2024, 73-year-old Philippe de Passillé felt an onset of pain on the left side of his stomach, under his chest, which quickly spread to his thigh and leg.His leg got worse and by the time the couple made it to Enfant-Jésus-CHU de Québec hospital, he said the limb was "compl
- CBC
Community remembers 13-year-old who died of rare disorder
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Big News as She Visits the Hospital Where She Had Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14
- People
- Yahoo Sports
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, here are 3 deals worth making
Let's take a different approach and look at three trades — one involving Jimmy Butler — that make sense in the modern NBA landscape.
- Yahoo News Canada
'He won us the game': Raptors prevail as Boucher's big 4th quarter holds off Curry's Warriors
Darko Rajaković says he'll "get drunk" the night Stephen Curry retires. For now, Monday’s win against the Warriors should suffice.
- The Canadian Press
Anthony Edwards fined again, $50K for obscene gesture that brings season punishment total to $285K
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards has yet another bill to pay to the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official.
- INSIDER
An 82-year-old personal trainer explains how lifting weights helped him relieve arthritis and joint pain
A man in his 80s started working as a personal trainer after lifting weights helped him relieve joint pain and arthritis so he could stay active.
- WMUR - Manchester
Premier of Prince Edward Island warns against imposing tariffs
Premier Dennis King said that if President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25% tax on trade with Canada, it would cause dramatic harm to the economy on both sides of the border.
- Associated Press
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment. Kate, as she is commonly known, conducted the solo engagement at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, a world-leading state-of-the art cancer center known for its pioneering research. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” she said after arriving at the hospital’s main entrance.
- WDSU - New Orleans
13-year-old arrested, accused of cutting 4-year-old with a knife
- Hello!
Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment and makes big announcement
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, her first engagement of the year
- HuffPost Life
Can You Stop Varicose Veins From Forming? Here's What Doctors Say.
Here's what experts want you to know about this common medical condition.
- Hello!
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission in personal message
The Princess of Wales shared an update on her recovery from cancer, hours after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she was treated
- The Canadian Press
Lakers retire Michael Cooper's No. 21 on an emotional night for the Hall of Fame guard from Pasadena
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Cooper spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers as a defense-minded guard who always focused on helping his Showtime teammates to be stars.
- Sky News
Kate opens up about 'really tough' cancer treatment as she visits hospital that cared for her
The Princess of Wales has said cancer "makes you appreciate all the small things in life" as she met patients and staff at the hospital that treated her. Kate had words of support - and hugs - for those dealing with the disease at London's Royal Marsden Hospital. As she arrived, the princess said it was nice to enter through the main entrance after "having made so many quiet, private visits".