Hoops 8 January 19
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Canadian women's pole vaulter Alysha Newman shared several photos and a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. "I wish I could say heaven received another angel but if I'm being honest it was way too soon," she wrote. "Shawn, my teammate,
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader," she said.
Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Reba will be joined by Post Malone and Andra Day, and fans have a lot to say.
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors, Bruce Brown discussed his debut for his new team.
Fans were divided after Jerry Jones put out a statement saying Mike McCarthy would return for his fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Divisional Round playoffs: Final eight teams go at it and here are our previews and picks for all four games including best upset shots
Following through on a warning earlier this month, Authentic Brands Group has revoked Sports Illustrated‘s license to publish due to a missed payment. As a result of the move, the entire staff of the 70-year-old print and online publication was notified on Friday that their jobs were being eliminated. “We appreciate the work and efforts …
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
Jordan was a cover that required Herculean strength and laser focus to stay with, never mind contain.
Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.
With the Eagles' season over, the elder Kelce has some time on his hands, he told reporters on Wednesday
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Tyreek Hill tweets that L’Jaruis Sneed jammed him into the offseason.
The Hurricanes have added a goalie with 51 games of NHL experience to back up Antti Raanta, ostensibly until Pyotr Kochetkov returns from concussion protocol.
Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt isn't a fan of a potential Kliff Kingsbury hiring for their offensive coordinator job.
TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.” Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team. The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.