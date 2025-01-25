Hoops 8 January 24

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

A woman, 34-year-old Keyona Dillion, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter. Around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 11-year-old London Olsen dead inside the family's basement. Charging documents say officers tried speaking with Dillion but her behavior became erratic. She was taken to police headquarters where she started making statements about exposing child sex rings and other groups. Police say a plastic drain cleaner was used to strangle the 11-year-old. https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mother-charged-in-connection-to-the-death-of-her-11-year-old-daughter