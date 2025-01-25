Hoops 8 January 24

Latest Stories
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
- BuzzFeed
"Over Time, It Starves The Brain": Neurologists Shared The Foods They Would Never, Ever Eat And Why
We are sorry in advance.
- BuzzFeed
17 "America Is A Scam" Stories From People Who've Lived In Other Countries
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
- Yahoo Canada Style
Amy Schumer says her Cushing syndrome diagnosis came after comments from online trolls: Signs and symptoms not to ignore
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
- The Hill
House Republicans pass ‘born-alive’ abortion bill
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
- People
Kate Middleton Steps Out for Rare Shopping Trip at London Eyewear Boutique After Announcing Cancer Remission
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
- People
Jewel Speaks Out About Her Performance at RFK Jr. Inauguration Event, Apologizes for Disappointing Longtime Fans (Exclusive)
The singer-songwriter says she "wants to be a ray of light" in her mental health advocacy
- CBC
A charter challenge of a controversial long-term care law has been thrown out. Here's what that means
Bill 7 is a controversial law that allows hospitals to move people into long-term care homes not of their choosing, or charge them $00 a day if they stay in hospital. It was recently challenged in court — but that challenge has now been thrown out. The CBC's Jennifer La Grassa explains.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Brutally cold temps, wind chills on tap for Central Florida on Friday, Saturday
- WMAR- Baltimore Scripps
Mother charged in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter
A woman, 34-year-old Keyona Dillion, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter. Around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 11-year-old London Olsen dead inside the family's basement. Charging documents say officers tried speaking with Dillion but her behavior became erratic. She was taken to police headquarters where she started making statements about exposing child sex rings and other groups. Police say a plastic drain cleaner was used to strangle the 11-year-old. https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mother-charged-in-connection-to-the-death-of-her-11-year-old-daughter
- People
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Denies Using Weight-Loss Drugs After Having Baby, Says She's 'Focusing on Getting Fit' (Exclusive)
“I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy," Blanchard told PEOPLE
- The Hill
RFK Jr. faces mounting bipartisan criticism
Pressure is mounting on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as critics squeeze senators from both sides of the aisle to oppose President Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top health official. Kennedy’s bipartisan opponents, including liberal advocates and an organization founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, argue the nominee to lead the Department of Health and…
- People
Andie MacDowell Reveals Piriformis Syndrome Diagnosis: 'I Thought I Was Going to Have to Have Hip Replacement'
"It's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," the actress said during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
- HuffPost Life
Worried About Getting Norovirus? Do These 7 Things To Prevent It From Spreading.
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick, but medical experts have some tips to reduce your risk.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's War On Government Science May Be Underway
His team at HHS has paused critical communications and meetings, right as public health officials are worried about bird flu.
- KCCI - Des Moines Videos
Pregnancy education bill advances out of Senate subcommittee hearing, faces backlash from public
- Women's Health
Experts Say Eating This Much Protein Every Day Can Help You Lose Fat And Build Muscle
Losing fat and gaining muscle at the same time can be a challenge. Here, experts explain how to do it with weightlifting, HIIT, and a high protein diet.
- WPTZ - Burlington/Plattsburgh
Federal documents reveal name of suspect accused of shooting Border Patrol agent David Maland
The documents, which were obtained by NBC5, provide stunning new details following the deadly shooting on Jan. 20.
- The Conversation
FDA bans Red 3 dye from food and drugs – a scientist explains the artificial color’s health risks and long history
Over 35 years after the first study linking Red 3 to thyroid cancer in rats was published, the US is beginning to wean it out of foods and drugs.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Video shows suspects smoothly install credit card skimmers; Here's how to protect your money
Do you know how to spot a credit card skimmer? It's a crime that has so many of us on alert in order to protect our money. Detroit police say the same alleged thieves installed skimmers at three stores in Detroit.