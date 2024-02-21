Hoops 8 Southern C girls quarterfinals

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Kaitlyn Lawes has asked for her teammates' patience as she irons out her game at the Canadian women's curling championship. A woman with a lot of big-game experience on the national and international stage in over a decade as Jennifer Jones' third is skipping a team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the second time in her career. The Manitoba women's champions were under must-win pressure early in Calgary after losing three of their first four games. Tuesday's 8-4 doubling of B.