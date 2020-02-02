Hoops and hope part of 2nd annual Dennis Squires Memorial Tournament

At the Dennis Squires Memorial Tournament, winning takes a back seat to honouring the memory of a life cut short and continuing the conversation around mental health.

The second annual basketball tournament wrapped up Sunday at Mount Pearl Senior High School with many of Squires's family and friends in attendance, including his sister, Lori Letto.

Squires died by suicide in August of 2018.

"Dennis was a big sports person. Basketball was his passion, his lifestyle, his outlook," Letto said.

"It was a real brotherhood for him."

While the tournament was free to attend, Squires's mother and Letto took charity donations and sold tickets for various prizes at the event.

All proceeds went to the Canadian Mental Health Association, with players in the tournament collecting pledges prior to the games.

The Blue Drivers beat the Diablos with a final score of 106 to 78, making them the big winners of the men's division.

Organizers plan to add women's and girls' divisions for next year, provided there's enough interest.

Encouraging conversation for young men

During the championship game, John Abbott, the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, manned a CMHA information booth and collected donations.

"Young men in particular are very reticent about talking about their feelings with their peers or with their family," Abbott said.

"It's an all-male tournament, hopefully the issues now can get talked about within their clubs, teams, communities and families."

Abbott said it's an important conversation to have, with suicide being the second leading cause of death for males between the ages of 20 and 29.

Jon Pye, director of operations for Rock Basketball Inc., says as a personal friend of Squires, he was happy to coordinate the tournament.

Pye has played with and against Squires on the basketball court, and shared his passion for the sport.

"This tournament means everything to me. It was really special for me to be able to do it with Dennis's family and I think we're doing a really good thing here," Pye said.

"I couldn't be more happy and I look forward to it every year."

