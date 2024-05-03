Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks was overcome with emotion Friday as she testified at her former boss’s criminal trial in Manhattan, breaking into tears as defense attorney Emil Bove began cross examination.

Hicks spent most of the day answering questions for the prosecution, and as Bove rose to question her, the cumulative stress of the experience became clear.

According to HuffPost’s Matt Shuham, who was in the courtroom Friday, Hicks recounted how Trump had lied to her in detail about the involvement of his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump claimed Cohen had personally paid off Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump was accused of having an affair, as a show of generosity and loyalty to the future president, Hicks said Friday. But Hicks said she didn’t buy that claim: “I didn’t know Michael to be an especially charitable person or selfless person. He’s the kind of person who seeks credit.”

After the question, Bove took the stand and asked an innocuous question about when she began to work for the Trump Organization.

Tears followed, and the court took a brief break, after which Hicks apologized and resumed her testimony.

Related...