Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

Ryan Grenoble
·1 min read
Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks was overcome with emotion Friday as she testified at her former boss’s criminal trial in Manhattan, breaking into tears as defense attorney Emil Bove began cross examination.

Hicks spent most of the day answering questions for the prosecution, and as Bove rose to question her, the cumulative stress of the experience became clear.

According to HuffPost’s Matt Shuham, who was in the courtroom Friday, Hicks recounted how Trump had lied to her in detail about the involvement of his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump claimed Cohen had personally paid off Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump was accused of having an affair, as a show of generosity and loyalty to the future president, Hicks said Friday. But Hicks said she didn’t buy that claim: “I didn’t know Michael to be an especially charitable person or selfless person. He’s the kind of person who seeks credit.”

After the question, Bove took the stand and asked an innocuous question about when she began to work for the Trump Organization.

Tears followed, and the court took a brief break, after which Hicks apologized and resumed her testimony.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial

    Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

    The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps Closing His Eyes In Court

    The New York Times reporter cited sources from the former president's camp.

  • CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump

    A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.

  • Laura Ingraham Not Pleased After CNN Airs Michael Cohen's Crude Nickname For Trump

    The Fox News host was unimpressed after Jake Tapper told viewers about the moniker, which entered the court record Thursday.

  • Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

    The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.

  • CNN panel cracks up as Tapper reads Cohen post calling Trump ‘V Sch—inpants’

    A CNN panel of analysts and anchors broke out into laughter Thursday as Jake Tapper read a social media post from Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s onetime attorney, using vulgar language to blast Trump. “Okay … I apologize for this update ahead of time, but Todd Blanche, the Trump attorney, is specifically reading a post…

  • Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit

    The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Floats Wild Theory About Kristi Noem’s Dog-Killing Admission

    Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée said it "makes no sense" before throwing out the wild idea.

  • Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted

    CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.

  • Trump explains his militaristic plan to deport 15-20 million people

    It is rare to get major presidential candidates – on either side of the political aisle – outside the confines of prepared remarks, stump speeches and friendly audiences, so it’s worth paying attention when they actually take detailed questions.

  • Conservatives call on Commons Speaker to resign, say he let Trudeau cross the line

    OTTAWA — Conservative MPs want House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign after ejecting their leader — and not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — during a heated debate Tuesday. The Tories say Fergus did not apply the rules equally during a tense back and forth between Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre was kicked out of the chamber after he called Trudeau a "wacko prime minister" and refused Fergus's request to withdraw the remark. His entire caucus eventually left as

  • Macron reaffirms possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with the Economist published Thursday. The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion o

  • Democratic Chair in MAGA-Friendly Palm Beach Resigns in Protest

    Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe chair of the Democratic Party in deep-red Palm Beach County, Florida, announced she was resigning Wednesday after claiming she was the victim of “vicious personal attacks” from members of her own party.Mindy Koch said she and her staff were inundated with nasty comments from a “small minority” of Democratic Executive Committee members, something she described as akin to “MAGA tactics” used by Donald Trump, himself a Palm Beach resident. The resignation comes just weeks

  • An Ontario farm town will vote in October on whether it wants to house Canada's largest nuclear waste dump

    A bucolic Ontario farm community will decide in an online vote this fall if it wants their quiet rural town to be the site of a multi-billion-dollar project — Canada's largest permanent tomb for millions of bundles of spent nuclear fuel.The Nuclear Waste Management Organization's search for a deep geological repository stretches back decades, and has been narrowed down to:Teeswater, a town with a population of about 5,880, 170 kilometres north of London and part of the municipality of South Bruc