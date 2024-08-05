Hope Not Hate boss apologises for false ‘acid attack on Muslim woman’ tweet

Nick Lowles used Twitter on Saturday night to claim there had been reports of an acid attack in Middlesbrough - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

The boss of an anti-racism charity has apologised after wrongly tweeting that a Muslim woman had been attacked with acid during rioting.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope Not Hate used Twitter on Saturday night to claim there had been reports of an acid attack in Middlesbrough.

“Reports are coming in of acid being thrown out of a car window at a Muslim woman in Middlesbrough. Absolutely horrendous,” Mr Lowles wrote.

The post was seen by more than 100,000 people. The post was flagged by Twitter with a community note which said: “The reports of an acid attack have been denied by local police.”

The note contained a link to a Cleveland Police statement which said: “We are aware of commentary online regarding alleged acid attacks in Middlesbrough today.

“Cleveland Police has not, to date, received any formal complaint from any victim or anyone on their behalf.”

The statement added a caller had been in touch about a “possible incident” in central Middlesbrough but was unable to provide details including “the location, nature of the incident, registration number of any vehicle, or description of any occupants”.

Police detain a rioter in Middlesborough on Sunday - Ian Forsyth

The force said officers attended the area but nothing was found, and that nothing of that nature had been flagged to them by medical colleagues.

Me Lowles’ claim was made in relation to a riot which took place in the tow, as violence continues to break out in areas across the UK, following the murder of three girls in Southport last week.

A mob in Middlesbrough shouted “smash the P---s” and “there ain’t no black in the Union Jack” while targeting the homes of migrants, while footage on social media from elsewhere in the city appeared to show groups of Asian men attacking white men.

Mr Lowles appeared to correct himself the following day, writing: “Police in Middlesbrough have denied any knowledge of this acid attack, though some in the local Muslim community insist it happened.

“Hold my hands up if my initial tweet was wrong. Won’t comment further until more information is known.”

Mr Lowles’ apology was retweeted on the social media site by Tory MP Neil O’Brien, who shared the post with the comment: “Incredibly irresponsible.”

The MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston told GB News: “This was an incredibly irresponsible thing to do, spreading misinformation and pouring petrol on the flames.”

Cleveland Police officers arrested 43 individuals in total in connection with the incidents and a spokesman said a full investigation was underway.

They added: “A policing presence will remain in the town throughout the night and into tomorrow and the coming days, to provide reassurance and be on hand to respond to any concerns from the public.”

Cleveland police also encouraged anyone with information about the alleged acid attack to come forward.

If anyone believes they or someone they know has been subject to such an incident, we would urge them to contact Cleveland Police and to seek urgent medical attention,” the force said.