I hope people can forgive me over D-Day, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said he hopes "people can find it in their hearts to forgive me", after he was criticised for leaving D-Day commemorations early.

The prime minister apologised on Friday for not attending the full event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings the previous day.

Mr Sunak said he "absolutely didn't mean to cause anyone any hurt or upset" and pointed to his actions in government to support the armed forces and veterans.

Opposition parties had accused the PM of a "dereliction of duty", while Conservative cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt said the decision to leave early was "completely wrong" and Mr Sunak had "rightly apologised".