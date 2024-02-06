'I hope and pray for a ceasefire that results in a lasting peace in the region'
As negotiators work toward a hostage deal in Gaza, crowds of demonstrators in Howard County showed out, torn over a local ceasefire resolution. The two groups gathered at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City on Monday night ahead of a Howard County Council meeting. The resolution, CR22-2024, failed in a vote during the meeting. "This affects me disproportionately," said Sami Elzaharna, a Howard County resident who supported the measure, "many members of my family were either killed or died due to a lack of medicine, lack of food. Something I care about on a personal level, but also care about as a religious member in this community here in Howard County."