Hope, Turtle Born With an Exposed Heart That Became Online Sensation, Dies

The turtle died on Sunday, Aug. 11, after being admitted to an animal hospital

gofundme Hope the turtle with her owner Michael Aquilina

Hope, a beloved albino pinkbelly sideneck turtle who was born with an exposed heart, has died.

The turtle quickly became an online sensation after her owner, Michael Aquilina, began sharing her story online in November 2018. Nearly six years later, Aquilina, who goes by AquaMike on Instagram, had the devastating task of announcing her death to his 394,000 followers.

"I love you Hope. I will miss you forever. I feel broken without you. Thank you for making my life worth living. I wouldn’t still be here if you never came into my life. Because of you a lot of people have hope, you’ve brought joy and positivity and strength to so many," Aquilina wrote in an Instagram tribute to Hope, who died on Sunday, Aug. 11.

"Together we were able to touch the world," he continued. "I will try my best to keep going and to keep your spirit alive 🤧 Until we meet again. Swim in Peace baby girl 😢 Gone but never ever ever forgotten ❤️."

In a video included with the post, Aquilina said that he didn't expect Saturday, Aug. 10, the day he admitted Hope to an animal hospital due to showing some unusual symptoms after previously being admitted in April, was the last time he would see her alive.

"Her eyes were open, she was active, she just had a suppressed appetite and was mouth breathing for one day," Aquilina said while describing her symptoms in a GoFundMe created to assist with her medical bills.

Related: Owl Escapes Handler at Minnesota Zoo and Is Eaten by Tiger

Caters News Hope the turtle

The pet owner said his "heart is broken because the thought of losing her this time around didn’t even cross my mind," noting that Hope was "in much better shape" than before and that he and her doctors had already discussed a four-day treatment plan.

"She made it through the night and was doing well the next morning," he recalled. "Around 3 pm, they called and said she was declining and her heart rate had slowed. Around 7 pm, they called again and said that she was showing signs of improvement. Then at 9 pm I woke up to 6 missed calls."

After answering the seventh call, Aquilina was given the news that Hope had died.

Related: Family Dog Killed, Mom and Children Hospitalized After Swarm of Bees Attack Them: 'It Feels Very Unreal'

aquamike23/instagram Hope the turtle

"Hope was a part of my daily routine, my pride and joy, my purpose for 6 years of my life and I will be lost without her," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Aquilina has not received Hope's final hospital bill, he set a GoFundMe goal of $2,500 based on a prior estimate given by doctors. As of this writing, the campaign has 28 donations and accumulated $1,360 of its goal.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.