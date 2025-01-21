'It's a hopeless feeling': Lake effect snowstorm leaves traffic at a standstill on I-90
A severe lake effect snowstorm caused traffic standstills and dangerous conditions across Western New York on Monday evening
A major storm could drop significant amounts of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain across the U.S. Deep South through Tuesday
Plenty of snow is on the way as bitterly cold temperatures spawn snow squalls off the still-unfrozen lakes
The outbreak of Arctic air surging across Ontario will kick off potent snow squalls to start the week
Mild temperatures and low humidity are expected to contribute to "dangerous fire weather conditions" through Tuesday, Jan. 21
President Donald Trump will order the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the White House said on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gas emissions outside of the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change through domestic actions. The announcement, which has been widely expected ever since Trump won the Nov. 5 presidential election, drew criticism from other Paris signatories and environmental groups as well as statements of continued support by states, cities and other countries for the goals of the agreement. The eventual U.S. departure further threatens the central goal of the agreement to avoid a rise in global temperatures of 1.5 degrees Celsius, a target that appears even more tenuous as last year was the planet's hottest on record.
A polar vortex will plunge the GTA into a deep freeze until Wednesday, Environment Canada says."Be prepared for very cold conditions. Temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years," the federal weather agency said on its website.Monday's high is forecast to be -10 C, though it will feel more like -23 C as winds pick up later in the morning and afternoon.Tuesday could prove to be the coldest day of the winter, with a high of -12 C and windchill values approachin
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires, less than two weeks after the outbreak of deadly blazes that have killed at least 27 people and charred thousands of homes.
Environment Canada ended extreme cold warnings for many communities west of Ottawa late Monday morning. One remaining warning covers the Deep River area of western Renfrew County.It could feel as cold as –35 into Tuesday in that region, the weather agency said.It was –24 C at Garrison Petawawa at 8 a.m. with wind chill making it feel like –32 before the air started to warm.The threshold for these warnings varies by region: in eastern Ontario, it's when conditions are expected to either reach or
When Kate Gammon and her family fled their Santa Monica, Calif., home during the recent wildfires, she wasn't sure what they would find when they returned. Though they weren't under an evacuation order, Gammon, who has asthma, told CBC News that the air quality was quickly worsening and the fires were volatile, so they left on Jan. 8, when the fires were about six kilometres away. Four days later, she returned to find that the house had been spared from the flames, but was alarmed to see a layer of ash dotting everything in her yard."It's just raining down on us at night," she said. "They're sort of like big, white, chunky pieces of ash."Researchers now say that because of the massive scale of these wildfires and the types of structures that are burning, people returning home when the initial fire hazard is over can still face health concerns from airborne compounds in the ash and smoke. Firefighters in the state are still working to put out the two largest fires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, which have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures including homes, schools and banks. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer prohibited any cleanup or removal of fire debris until hazardous materials inspections are completed.Ash and dirt in debris from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals and other hazardous substances, the health officer said, noting that people can be exposed to the toxic substances by inhaling ash or particles of fire dust, or through contact with the skin or contaminated drinking water supplies. Kate Gammon took this photo from Santa Monica college around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025 to show how close the fire was. (Kate Gammon/CBC)As an environmental journalist, Gammon has previously reported on the health hazards posed by ash, not only from brush, but also from thousands of charred structures. That's why she says she avoids touching the ash and wears a mask outdoors.Earlier this week, scientists published their findings about how wildfires that burn both wildland and urban areas can impact indoor air. They studied the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colo., where about 1,000 structures burned in eight hours, which could help shed light on urban fires like those in L.A. Post fire headaches, itchy eyes Colleen Reid, a professor at the University of Colorado, studied the health effects among people who returned to unburned homes after that fire. She and her colleagues surveyed residents living near burned structures.Over about five weeks, they also measured levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at one home that survived the fires, but was heavily impacted by the smoke.They found higher-than-normal levels of VOCs persisted for nearly a month inside the home before returning to typical indoor levels. "People who said that their home smelled differently after the fire were more likely six months after the fire to have headache, dry cough, itchy, watery eyes, strange taste in their mouth and sneezing," said Reid, an environmental epidemiologist. WATCH | Wildfire ash, smoke stick around in unburned homes:Reid and her team also surveyed people six months after the fire (642 respondents) and again a year later (413 respondents). The results included:61 per cent of respondents reported campfire- or chemical-like smells in their homes one week after the fire, but they said those smells dissipated over time.65 per cent of respondents reported ash in their homes after the fire.Most respondents were less confident about air quality both in their home and neighbourhood six months after the fire. Most regained confidence by one year.Cleaning tips after wildfiresDelphine Farmer, a Canadian scientist with Colorado State University, studies indoor air as part of an experiment at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md., where she and her team analyzed the composition of particles inside a home-turned-laboratory after they introduced wildfire smoke.Farmer found that smoke buries itself into painted surfaces, then slowly starts to come back into the air, which means residents are exposed to indoor pollutants for a long time after a fire.WATCH | The science of indoor air after wildfires: To provide a guide for people who need to clean after a fire, the scientists are also studying how different air cleaners work and how surface cleaning impacts air quality. Based on her findings, Farmer's cleaning recommendations include: Opening windows as soon as smoke pollution clears. The sooner you clean out smoke, the better.Wash fabrics like bedsheets, clothing and curtains that may have retained smoke. Vacuum floors. Wear an N95 mask while doing this as it can stir up soot or smoke debris.Mop floors with soap and water and wipe down every surface you reasonably can, including walls if your region got a lot of smoke. Wash ceiling fans and other infrequently-cleaned surfaces. Change the water as it gets dirty.Clean the 'hidden spaces' of your home like attics, basements, closets and garages. If your HVAC system was running, consider getting it professionally cleaned. Change the filters on your home HVAC system or air purifiers and run the fans constantly.Vacuum and wash furniture as soon as possible. If you still smell smoke, consider deep cleaning or replace.
Millions of people living along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast are bracing for a rare, significant winter storm that’s expected to significantly impact travel and lead to power outages due to heavy snow and ice starting Monday evening.
A winter storm is moving into New Brunswick with heavy snow and gusty winds, with a big temperature drop to follow.CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says most of the province looks set to see totals in the range of 15-25 centimetres, with a little less in the northwest of the province.The snow will begin this evening and may be mixed with some rain in the south. The snow will continue overnight and into Monday, which will mean a slow morning commute.Northwest winds gusting 40-50 km/h will kick in o
Heating and cooling heavily relies on planet-warming fossil fuels. But some energy companies are looking to an unlimited thermal energy source below their feet as a clean alternative.
Major winter storm impacting the deep south with cities like Houston and New Orleans could be seeing over 10-20 cm of snow by Tuesday night. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh
(Bloomberg) -- US President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to “eliminate the electric-vehicle mandate” — his bid to undo regulations governing automotive pollution and fuel-economy standards which he says unfairly limit consumer choice.Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic
As recovery efforts continue in Southern California, Santa Ana winds are expected to return, increasing the fire risk and prolonging containment efforts in the region this week as of Jan. 20.
Several schools are closed in parts of Atlantic Canada as a powerful winter storm hits the region. Temperatures plunge with Arctic outbreak up next
However local emergency services in some regions cancelled events, saying it was too hazardous for worshippers to cut bathing holes in icy ponds and riversView on euronews
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Windy and dry conditions returned to Southern California on Monday, raising the risk of new wildfires sparking as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area that started in similar weather nearly two weeks ago.
The City of Vancouver has activated additional emergency shelters through Monday night as temperatures drop below zero overnight in the region.In a social media post on Saturday, the city said it was extending an extreme weather response that was initially only set to last through the night of Jan. 16.It comes as below normal temperatures are reported in the area, though much of the region hasn't seen precipitation and no weather warnings have been issued — unlike other parts of Canada, which ar
Bitter cold temperatures have forced schools to close in the Midwest and winter storm warnings were in effect in eastern states