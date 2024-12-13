Hopes for new home for Monty Python star's archive

The family of Monty Python's Terry Jones have hopes for artefacts from his personal archive to have a new permanent home.

The late star's daughter, Sally Jones, said she hoped the items, which have been lent to a gallery in Wales, will eventually be brought to the Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford.

She said the "forty boxes of archive items that have just been filling my mum's attic for the last few years".

The items, which include an original Life of Brian script, have gone on display in Jones' home town of Colwyn Bay.

Terry Jones read English Language and Literature at Oxford University in the 1960s [Getty Images]

Ms Jones said some of the scripts show the editing and workings of the comedy team before the final productions were made.

She said the items included behind the scenes photographs and a story board for The Meaning of Life.

"It is hand drawn by dad, which has everybody as a fat bald man because that was the only kind of cartoon character he could draw," Ms Jones laughed.

The Oriel Colwyn gallery is currently showing the collection.

Ms Jones said it would mean a lot to her father that the items are currently on display in Wales.

"He was a frustrated Welshman, he was taken away from Colwyn Bay when he was four years old and raised in Surrey, so he didn't sound Welsh, he didn't get to grow up in Wales and he was just in love with the place and went back there as much as he could," she said.

Despite this love for Wales, Ms Jones recognised that her father was a person who loved to learn, which is why she hopes the library in Oxford will be the permanent home for the items.

Terry Jones read English Language and Literature at St Edmunds Hall at Oxford University in the early 1960s.

You can follow BBC Oxfordshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links