Horizon Organic milk recall: More than 19,000 cases impacted

Horizon Organic Dairy has initiated a voluntary recall of specific batches of its Shelf-Stable (Aseptic) Plain Whole Milk 8-ounce cartons due to potential premature spoilage. According to the FDA, this recall affects 12 packs of the product sold in the United States.

Details of the Horizon Organic Milk recall

The recall targets products with the following “Best By” dates:

March 3, 2025

March 4, 2025

March 6, 2025

March 7, 2025

Consumers can identify the affected products by checking the dates on the packaging. Horizon Organic has stated that no other Horizon products are impacted by this recall.

Reason for the recall

The company has determined that heat damage during processing affected the milk’s properties, leading to premature spoilage. Horizon Organic clarified that this issue is not related to allergens, microorganisms, or pathogen contamination. The company has implemented corrective and preventive actions to prevent a recurrence.

FDA classification

On January 17, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this recall as Class II. According to the FDA, a Class II recall is defined as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Consumer guidance

If you have purchased the affected product, retain your proof of purchase, including a copy of your receipt and available packaging information. Horizon advises consumers to contact their Consumer Relations specialists at 1-888-494-3020 for more information about the recall and to learn whether they are eligible for a refund. Specialists are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, excluding holidays.

Consumers are advised to discard or return the recalled milk for a refund and report any related illnesses. A report by Real Simple emphasized that more than 19,000 cases of Horizon Organic Milk have been affected by this recall. Horizon Organic Dairy emphasizes its commitment to quality and has taken steps to address this issue promptly. The company states, “True to our roots, we will always keep pushing our practices forward for the good of the horizon we all share.”

