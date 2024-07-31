Horizon Ottawa audit finds possible election finance breaches

A photo taken with a drone of Ottawa City Hall downtown. Taken on May 31, 2024. (Michel Aspirot/CBC - image credit)

The City of Ottawa's independent election compliance audit committee will decide next Tuesday whether to move ahead with legal proceedings related to potential election rule breaches by third-part advertiser Horizon Ottawa. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Visitors to the nine-hour Horizonfest in September 2022 could show their support by dropping cash in a jar — a simple act that an external auditor believes may have caused organizer Horizon Ottawa to breach its responsibilities under the Municipal Elections Act.

The event to showcase local music and introduce residents to progressive politicians ahead of the following month's municipal election did not make any money, leading Horizon Ottawa's lawyer to suggest last year that it can't be called a fundraiser.

The statement hardly seems to have helped the well-known lobby organization.

BDO Ottawa LLP wrote in its external audit that since it didn't meet the criteria of a fundraiser, and Horizon Ottawa didn't keep records on the donations or issue receipts where necessary, that the money "should have been returned or paid to the City Clerk."

Out of six criteria for the audit, the report suggested possible contraventions in three based on interviews and financial records.

Horizon Ottawa disputes the findings, which its board of directors notes are "apparent, not proven."

Several expenses questioned

Beyond the cash donations, BDO Ottawa LLP noted reimbursed expenses that were purchased outside of the recognized advertising period and evidence financial records were not "appropriately maintained."

Horizon Ottawa's board formally voted to register as a third-party advertiser for the last municipal election on Aug. 24, 2022. The advertising campaign period ended on Jan. 3, 2023.

Sam Hersh, a board director with Horizon Ottawa, represented the third-party advertiser at the election compliance audit committee on July 31, 2023.

Horizon Ottawa's Sam Hersh appeared before the committee last year. The board says it will again defend itself at Tuesday's meeting. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

The complaint that sparked the audit related to concerns about advertising for Horizonfest before that period began.

But it was other expenses for the event that the auditor delved into, noting the cost of phone credits, a liquor license, stage rental and tarp were all made before Horizon Ottawa registered.

The costs totalled nearly $950.

Horizon Ottawa argued the items remain eligible expenses because they weren't used until after the campaign period had begun.

Organization disputes audit

The organization had originally planned to appeal last year's decision to move forward with an audit, but later dropped the effort.

It did not provide an interview to CBC News on the latest report, but released a statement from its board.

"We note that the report does not conclusively respond to the original complaints," it said.

"We maintain that we have reported all our activities during the registered period, as required, and have been transparent and upfront through both the reporting and audit processes."

The statement went on to say that it would "defend" its actions at next Tuesday's meeting of the independent election compliance audit committee.

At the meeting, the committee is set to consider the external auditor's report and decide whether to launch a legal proceeding against Horizon Ottawa.