How the Horizon Post Office scandal has affected Scotland

A stock image of a Post Office sign

The Post Office Horizon scandal has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

People running post offices were accused of crimes like theft, false accounting or embezzlement on the basis of a faulty IT system called Horizon.

Some were convicted and sent to prison, others lost their livelihoods and reputations.

Their plight has been highlighted in a new ITV drama called Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

How many people are affected in Scotland?

We don't know the exact number.

In Scotland the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service holds sole responsibility for prosecutions. That's different to England where the Post Office prosecuted cases.

In 2020 the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) - which investigates possible miscarriages of justice - wrote to 73 potential victims of the Horizon scandal in Scotland.

As of December 2023 only 16 people had come forward in Scotland to ask for their convictions to be reviewed.

That number may rise in the coming days and weeks given the renewed publicity around the Horizon scandal.

In November 2022 the SCCRC gave six people permission to appeal Horizon convictions in court.

Of those initial six cases only two convictions have so far been overturned. The other four are still waiting for an outcome.

In the UK as a whole 93 convictions have been quashed.

What about people who weren't convicted?

It is possible there are hundreds of people across Scotland who were accused of stealing money from their post office branches who weren't convicted.

A UK-wide public inquiry into the scandal is ongoing and in 2022 it came to Glasgow to hear evidence from affected sub-postmasters and mistresses in Scotland.

None of those giving evidence had been convicted but they described the desperation they felt when their accounts repeatedly showed shortfalls.

Story continues

They talked about the dire impact being accused of stealing had on their reputations, finances and mental health.

Some people who were accused but not convicted have received compensation; others are still waiting.

We know that some sub-postmasters and mistresses died before the extent of the Horizon scandal was uncovered.

People whose Horizon convictions are overturned are entitled to apply for £600,000 compensation.

What is the difference between a reversal and a pardon?

How the convictions are quashed is the subject of debate in Scotland and the UK.

The UK government could "pardon" wrongly convicted postmasters and sub-postmasters, but that would not eliminate the original criminal conviction.

This recognises an injustice has occurred, but does not exonerate them from criminal activity.

A reversal or "quashing" of the conviction is an admission that no criminality took place.

That is normally a time-consuming process but emergency laws could see victims have their names cleared this year.

How will people get compensation?

Under current Scots and UK law, victims of miscarriages of justice are only eligible for compensation if their conviction is reversed by an appeal court.

This means each of about 80 suspected cases in Scotland would have to be heard individually.

However, victims must apply for compensation within two years of being pardoned or having their conviction reversed in order to get it.

Scotland's justice secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish government wants to pass legislation bypassing the need for an appeal court to hear the cases in order to speed up the process.

But they need assurances victims will still have their rights to compensation maintained if they do that.

What has happened so far?

In a letter to the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board in October 2023 the Crown Office said Scotland was "very much closer to the start of its journey" in addressing potential miscarriages of justice related to Horizon compared to other parts of the UK.

The next court hearing in Scotland is on Friday.

It is possible two more convictions will be overturned then because the Crown Office has indicated it won't oppose two of the cases.

Once the initial six appeals have concluded the Crown Office said it anticipated that "a streamlined and expedient process of review, appeal and disposal" will be available for future cases.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the Post Office over potential fraud offences arising from prosecutions in England.

Police Scotland has said it isn't currently investigating but "is liaising with other UK law enforcement partners and any information received will be assessed."

What next?

Hours after the UK government announced emergency laws to "swiftly exonerate and compensate victims", First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed victims in Scotland would also be cleared.

Mr Yousaf said those affected by the scandal had waited too long for justice.

The legislation, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would not normally affect Scotland, but Mr Yousaf said he was open to using a Legislative Consent Motion that would allow it to also apply north of the border.

Mr Yousaf added that those affected "can be absolutely assured" they will be pardoned.

A Legislative Consent Motion would be the "easiest and fastest" solution but he stressed other options were also possible.