‘A horrible, distressing experience’: Melania Trump demands answers about July shooting

Melania Trump wants answers.

Normally reticent and out of the public eye, the former first lady just released a video calling for a more thorough investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump earlier this summer.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” the part time Palm Beach resident says to the camera, dramatic music playing in the background. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth.”

The camera then pans to the 54 year old’s memoir, “Melania,” which is available for pre-order.

The book won’t contain any information on the July 13 incident as it was written months ago.

One person died and two were injured when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president’s right ear was struck by a bullet, the FBI confirmed, and bled profusely. The 78 year old has since made a full recovery.

Crooks, whose motive is still unknown, was killed by a sniper from the Secret Service, whose director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after assuming “full responsibility for the security lapse.”

A day after the attack, Melania released an official statement:

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” it said. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”