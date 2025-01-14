'Horrific': Florida boy attacked, killed by 2 dogs

France 24

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that she was in remission from cancer. The princess revealed she had been treated at London's specialist Royal Marsden Hospital. Catherine, Princess of Wales, said on Tuesday she was "in remission" from cancer after she and husband Prince William visited the specialist London hospital where she was treated. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," the princess posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of h