'Horrific': Mobile home crashes down on workers in Ohio; 1 killed, 1 critically injured

A mobile home came crashing down on a construction crew in Ohio on Monday, killing one worker and critically injuring another.

A Toledo company, whose name was not released, was preparing for a mobile home to be removed when air jacks holding the structure up failed in Fostoria, about 40 miles south of Toledo in northern Ohio, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office said.

When the air jacks failed, the house fell on two workers. One of them, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 61-year-old man, had critical injuries.

“This tragic accident in our community is horrific for all that had to respond and for the witnesses as well," Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased male and the injured male fighting with critical internal injuries. Also, to the deputies, fire and EMS that were involved in pulling them out from underneath the mobile trailer."

A Seneca Sheriff’s Office dispatcher declined to release any other details, including the company's name or the name of the man who died, saying that all of the information planned for release at this time was included in the sheriff's Facebook post.

