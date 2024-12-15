Horror as man’s body pulled from Regent’s Canal near London Zoo

Police and firefighters at scene where man's body pulled from Regent’s Canal (Jeremy Selwyn / selwynpics)

The body of a man has been pulled from Regent’s Canal in central London.

Emergency service crews recovered his remains in a stretch of water near London Zoo.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended the canal in Chalk Farm at around 10am on Sunday.

They are trying to find out who the man is but are not treating his death as suspicious.

A force spokesman added: “Police were called at approximately 10am on Sunday, December 15 to reports of a body of a man found in Regent's Canal in Chalk Farm.

Emergency crews examine stretch of water near London Zoo (Jeremy Selwyn / selwynpics)

“Enquiries to establish the identity of the man are ongoing.

“At this early stage the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”