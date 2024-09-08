Horror as man dies after being hit by lorry on M25 hard shoulder in Essex

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the hard shoulder of the M25 in Essex.

Hugh tailbacks have built up following the collision between Junctions 29 and 30 near Upminster and Thurrock.

The Metropolitan Police said two male pedestrians were stood on the side of the motorway when an HGV collided with them around 4am on Sunday.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service paramedics and treated the pair.

Despite their best efforts, one victim died at the scene. The other man remains in hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

National Highways added a car was involved in the smash.

A spokesperson said: “The M25 in Essex is closed clockwise between J29 and J30 due to a collision involving a lorry and a car.

“Metropolitan Police are carrying out their investigations and National Highways traffic officers and contractors are assisting with road closures

“Expect the road to be closed throughout the morning.”

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1299/08SEP.