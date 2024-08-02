Horror as young woman dies after being found with head injury on Battersea street

The victim was discovered lying on Silverthorne Road (.)

A young woman has died in hospital after being found with a head injury on a south London street.

The 23-year-old victim was discovered lying injured on Silverthorne Road in Battersea at around 2.30am on Thursday. Despite the swift response of emergency services, she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death, which has left local residents shaken.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police have confirmed that a woman found injured in the road in south London has died.

"Police were called at 2.31am on Thursday to reports of an injured woman on the road at Silverthorne Road, SW8.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. At the scene a woman, aged 23, was found with a head injury.

"She was taken by LAS to a south London hospital where she later died. Her next of kin have been informed.

"Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident."

This is a breaking news story. More follows