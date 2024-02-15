Horse headbangs to music on TikTok. Meet the girl who ‘likes to rock out’

There’s a horse in Canada who people on TikTok believe was a rock star in her past life.

And for good reason.

The chestnut mare named Pretty Runaway, 7, is a quarter horse living on a mostly woman-run farm in Cameron, Ontario, her groom Autumn Purdy, known as @Emilyautumnmoto on TikTok, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

“I work full time for her, pretty much. I see her every single day,” Purdy said.

The people around the barn can be thanked for Pretty Runaway’s love of the jams, Purdy said.

“We all have different music tastes, a bunch of likes and dislikes so throughout the barn you get anything from country music to metal to twang, anything you can think of,” she said.

Purdy described Pretty Runaway as a “super calm, really sweet mare who is all business and a phenomenal ride.” But the horse becomes a “metalhead” when the tunes start bumping, she said.

It isn’t just metal that gets Pretty Runaway in the groove, she also partakes in a bit of rock, according to a TikTok that has over 2.5 million views as of Feb. 15.

“She would just headbang, anything with heavy bass she headbangs to, country not so much,” Purdy said.

When it came to country, Pretty Runaway had no problem letting Purdy know the genre didn’t do much for her, according to a TikTok that has over 414,000 views as of Feb. 15.

But Pretty Runaways barn mates don’t share the same love of music.

“The entire barn just looks at her, thinking ‘oh my gosh, she’s doing this again.’ She is the worst neighbor,” Purdy said.

But Purdy emphasized that Pretty Runaway “likes to rock out” and her reaction shouldn’t be confused with her being “stressed or unhappy.”

“It takes knowing the horse personally to know the difference between her being stressed and her having a good time,” Purdy said. “She’s genuinely happy, she’s extremely well taken care of, she’s not a stall-bound stress horse.”

Pretty Runaway’s fan club took to TikTok to share their love for the headbanger.

“This is amazing 10/10,” one person said.

Story continues

”I love this horse now,” another wrote.

Cameron, Ontario, is about 90 miles northeast of Toronto.

‘Gentle giant’ 120-pound dog believed she was mom to 3 baby bunnies. See sweet video

‘Splishy splashes.’ Watch elephant have a ball in storm’s aftermath at California zoo

‘Abandoned’ dog at Metallica concert actually broke out to see band. See her at show