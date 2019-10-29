How horse poop is helping heat homes in Helsinki

At the world jumping show in Helsinki it's the horses that are powering the event.

Organizers are using their manure to provide electricity for the show - powering lights, scoreboards and even charging stations.

Anything left over is being used to heat homes in the Finnish capital.

The International Equestrian Federation hopes to showcase how sporting events can have a role in supporting sustainability, says event director Tom Gordin.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVENT DIRECTOR OF THE HELSINKIINTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW, TOM GORDIN, SAYING:

"We had a vision to do something for making a cleaner world and we didn't have a clue how to start. But then we jumped into a sponsorship and partnership with Fortum, a big international energy company, and they came up with this manure invention so that led us into this thinking and the way of acting and we built up a vision that we'd like to be the leading equestrian event in sustainability"

Down at the main power plant for utilizing the horse manure, experts here say only two horses are needed to produce the amount of energy that one single family home in Finland requires for the whole year.

Giving the term horse-power a whole new meaning.