Horse rescue centre struggling as 'money has run out'

HorseWorld in Bristol looks after 100 animals on its site in Whitchurch [BBC]

A charity which rescues abandoned horses said the "money has run out" as demand increases and some owners are "going without to feed their animals".

HorseWorld in Bristol looks after 100 animals on its site in Whitchurch and supports 200 more rehomed horses across the region.

Ahead of its open day on Saturday, charity bosses said they needed more support as costs rose.

Head of equine welfare Sarah Hollister said: "Cost of living has had a huge impact. A lot of people who come in contact with us will go without to feed their animals, we see that a lot."

Ms Hollister said "other charities have become overwhelmed" and individuals "are struggling".

"It's not good news at the moment.

"Before, there was some resilience in the system, but we have come to a point now where money has run out," she added.

The charity said it had seen an increase in the numbers of abandoned and neglected horses [BBC]

The charity said it had seen an increase in the numbers of abandoned and neglected horses.

Digital communications manager Meg Jackson said: "The more support we can get at the moment, the more horses we can rescue.

"Hay has gone up, our vet bills are always going up - all our suppliers, their costs are going up as well, so it's really having a knock-on effect."

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links