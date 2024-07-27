Horse sculpture trail launches in North Lincolnshire

A sculpture trail featuring 10 brightly painted, life-sized horse statues has launched in Scunthorpe and the surrounding area.

Five of the decorated horses are spread across the town centre, while the others have been placed at Normanby Hall, Barton-upon-Humber, Scawby, Horkstow and Redbourne.

North Lincolnshire Council has organised the free attraction and has worked alongside a public art group that designed animations for the London 2012 Olympics.

The Horsing Around trail has been designed to celebrate the 300th birthday of world-renowned painter George Stubbs and his connection to the area.

Mr Stubbs is considered one of the country's most revered equestrian painters, completing much of the work for his 1766, ground-breaking book, The Anatomy of the Horse, while living in Horkstow.

Professional artists have worked with local school children and community groups to plan their horse designs.

Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said the attraction is part of an "ambitious plan" to expand the "cultural offering" of the region.

"Art should be for everyone," he said.

"We want residents to have the opportunity to experience culture in the heart of their communities as they shop, exercise and explore."

A map and information about the sculptures for the trail is available online and also at the North Lincolnshire Museum and Normanby Hall.

