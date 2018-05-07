Horse Throws Tantrum When Owner Leaves Her Alone In Field

Phoenix the Friesian horse loves nothing more but to hit the ignore button for her owner. So, when it’s time for her to leave the pasture, her owner calls her saying it’s time to go. Phoenix pretends that the call has never got to her ears and goes on grazing grass. She acts like a spoiled horse and she doesn’t suppose that her owner would ever leave her alone.

Her handler keeps repeating “Are you coming? Are you coming?” but when she realizes that this stubborn horse is nowhere close to obey her nice way of asking, she changes the tactics. Reverse psychology that is - a perfect way to make obstinate and cranky children do what they are asked to do. And guess what, it works miraculously. The moment her owner says that she would leave her and says bye, the bell rings in the mind of this headstrong horse and reality hits her hard. Of course, Phoenix doesn’t want to be left alone locked in the field so she starts acting crazy. She throws the funniest horse tantrum ever. Who would have thought that horses, just like babies, can throw tantrums like this.

As Phoenix gets close to the gate, she shows her displeasure and feels agitated. She starts jumping with her high and long steps which gives her a gait that is straight and forward, with a spring to her step thanks to the strength of her pushing power within the legs. Once you have established relationship with this horse, it is something that creates an emotional connection between the handler and the horse.

Just like you might have an argument with your best friend, a Friesian is likely to have an argument with you from time to time. Yet at the same time, Phoenix doesn’t like conflict at all. If she experiences a stressful situation, then she will attempt to use her owner as a shield against that difficult emotion. Lesson learned, don’t you think?