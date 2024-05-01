Horsefly resident documents pandemic life in Panama in new book

A Cariboo resident experienced some wild moments in Central America during the pandemic, and has published a book recounting all the details.

Linda Bartsch arrived in Williams Lake with her family in 1955 when she was just two-weeks-old, and has been a resident of the Cariboo ever since. Now retired after a 30-year career in real estate, Bartsch currently lives in Horsefly, 100 kms southeast of Quesnel, and is the Deputy Chief at the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD).

Recently, Bartsch self-published a book titled Quarantine In Panama, highlighting her time in the country during Covid-19. She published the book under the Kindle self-publish platform and it is available on Amazon for $9.99.

Quarantine In Panama was written as a journal about events as they unfolded during the pandemic, and as Bartsch explained, there were both low times and happy times during a lockdown in a country that took Covid-19 “very seriously.”

“Panama was locked down tight, with guards with machine guns everywhere, to make sure you took it seriously,” she recalled. “The country immediately banned all liquor sales across the land to keep a lid on things.”

Bartsch goes on to explain that day-to-day life was made interesting by her daily communications with the guards and finding creative ways to obtain supplies while the changes in the country and skies took place, as the rainy season approached.

The most memorable moment for Bartsch was when Azury from the Canadian embassy called to let her know that she and her husband would be able to get on a 2 a.m. flight to Mexico City, which was provided by the Mexican government to get foreign workers out of Panama.

“We had six hours notice to be ready,” Bartsch recalled. “We had to leave behind most of our belongings, we could only bring a small backpack.”

When she was finally able to return to Canada, there was still no way for her to travel from Vancouver to Horsefly, as there was no public transportation between the two. However, thanks to a series of unexpected and fortunate events, Bartsch was able to return home to Horsefly.

“Out of a clear blue sky, neighbour Juergen sent a message about a problem he needed help with — moving his Audi from Vancouver to Horsefly,” she said. “Problem solved.”

Bartsch lives with her husband and “partner in life” of 46 years, Bob, and together they love to travel, garden, fish and explore the back country in ATVs.

“A great love for family and community is what life is all about,” she said.

She has dedicated her time and efforts to serving the community by working as a leader in the Horsefly 4-H Club for over 25 years, in addition to her role as deputy fire chief, and says being a community volunteer provides a “rewarding and productive lifestyle.”

“The position of deputy chief is the most challenging, time consuming and exciting,” she explains.

“Working as part of the strong and dedicated team at HVFD, providing all levels of emergency service to the semi-remote community of Horsefly in an amazing experience.

Bartsch is also able to contribute to the community through 4-H.

“Working with kids in the 4-H youth organization, that produces tomorrow’s leaders, is an absolute pleasure,” she said. “You meet kids when they are six or seven-years-old, watch them grow and to be able to help them along the way is incredible. The next thing you know, you are invited to their grad and wedding celebrations.”

Bartsch is also a director with the Horsefly Board of Trade.

Alexander Vaz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune