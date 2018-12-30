Horseman Charges, Strikes Protester During Cheshire Forest Hunt

A horseman taking part in the Cheshire Forest Hunt in Knutsford charged a protester and used the handle of a whip to hit him on Saturday, December 29.

Video from the incident on Saturday shows a hunter on horseback, identified as Andrew German by Cheshire Against Bloodsports, hitting a “saboteur” attempting to disrupt the event.

The Cheshire Hunt Saboteurs, a group that meets to follow and protest groups taking part in illegal fox hunts, said the police did not respond after multiple 999 calls. The incident was one of multiple assaults against saboteurs by hunters, Cheshire Against Bloodsports claimed in their post. Credit: Cheshire Against Blood Sports/ Cheshire Hunt Saboteurs via Storyful