Horses Play in Snow After Rescue Crews Arrive at St. John's Riding Center

A state of emergency was lifted in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on January 25 after some areas were left buried under 76 centimeters of snow the previous week.

Officials announced free public transportation would be in place until February 7 in an effort to keep cars off the roads as recovery efforts continued.

Rescue crews arrived at Rainbow Riders, a riding center in St John’s, on January 25. Paths around the centre were cleared, and two horses took the opportunity to play in several feet of snow. Credit: Glenda Ann Robertson via Storyful