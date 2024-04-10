Horses Rescued From Flooded Barn After Heavy Rain in South Texas

A man rescued a group of horses from a barn flooded with several feet of water in southern Texas following heavy rainfall in the area on Wednesday, April 10, footage shows.

Videos posted to Instagram show Jeff Muckleroy leading the horses out of Kirbyville Auction Barn, which flooded following 13 inches of rainfall in the area on Tuesday night. Hannah Muckleroy Clark, Jeff’s daughter, said that the barn has been in her family for 70 years and that her dad, “being the hero that he is,” guided the animals out by boat and wouldn’t leave until all the horses were accounted for.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the area until Thursday. Credit: Hannah Muckleroy Clark via Storyful