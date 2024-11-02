Hospice fits solar panels to combat costs

It is hoped the panels will mean lower energy bills for the building [Google]

Solar panels have been fitted at a hospice in a bid to reduce energy costs.

The panels have been installed at Eden Valley and Jigsaw Children's Hospice in Carlisle, with funding from money left in wills and a "significant donation" from a supporter.

The charity's trustees say it is part of plans to make the hospice the most carbon neutral in the country.

Panels have been installed in multiple locations in the hope of lowering heating bills, particularly during winter.

The hospice, which looks after adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, relies on donations for 80% of its running costs and says rising energy bills have "created a new set of challenges".

Trustee James Porter said Eden Valley hospice would be looking at other ways to save energy [Eden Valley Hospice]

Trustee James Porter said: "As well as the solar panels we are looking at other ways our energy costs can be controlled so we can reduce the impact we have on the environment."

Jim Main, from installer APD Ltd, added: "Our usual environments are large industrial sites so seeing the dedication and care offered by all the staff here has been inspirational.

"This is phase one of the project and we look forward to mapping out phase two with the aim of making the site the most energy optimised and carbon neutral Hospice in the country."

