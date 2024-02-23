Hospital admissions for eating disorders up more than 50 per cent since first lockdown

Eating disorders among young people have risen sharply since the pandemic - Francesco Carta/Moment RF

Hospital admissions for eating disorders have risen by more than 50 per cent since the first lockdown, with the greatest surge seen among young children, official data show.

The figures show almost 30,000 patients whose illness was so severe they required inpatient treatment in 2022-23, compared with 19,000 before the pandemic.

Cases in children below the age of 10 have seen the biggest proportional increase, with a tripling in hospital admissions.

The data from NHS Digital show 468 children aged nine or below admitted to hospital for eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia in 2022/23, up from 152 in 2018-19.

Across all groups, cases rose by 52 per cent, from 19,244 in 2018-19 to 29,165 in 2022-23.

The figures also show a 59 per cent rise in admissions among teenagers from 4,021 to 6,381. Trends were similar among pre-teens, with cases among those aged 10 to 12 rising from 374 to 587.

Dr Ashish Kumar, the chairman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ eating disorders faculty, said: “The number of children and adults struggling with eating disorders has reached record levels in recent years and it’s concerning to see rates rising so rapidly.

“It’s likely this issue has partially been exacerbated by the pandemic. School closures and restrictions around social activities made it difficult to identify young people in need of care quickly and this may have negatively impacted their mental health.

“Early intervention often prevents people from developing more severe symptoms and research shows that recovery is achievable for people with an eating disorder of any duration, including disorders of many years.”

Teenagers on ‘hunger strike’

It follows warnings that distressed teenage girls are going on “hunger strike” and increasingly ending up in A&E.

Tom Quinn, from Beat, the eating disorder charity, said: “Eating disorders thrive during times of isolation and stress, so sadly it’ not surprising that the pandemic was the perfect storm for these serious mental illnesses.

Story continues

“We heard from many people who were struggling to keep up with school, university or work from home, those who felt very lonely being away from loved ones, others who worried about finances as well as many other disruptions to life as we knew it. This worsened symptoms for those unwell with an eating disorder, contributed to an eating disorder developing for the first time, and led to relapses for some who were in recovery.”

“It’s common for teachers, healthcare professionals and loved ones to be the first to spot the early warning signs of an eating disorder. But lockdowns made it incredibly challenging to support children and young people in the usual ways, meaning that opportunities to spot the red flags may have been missed, which could have contributed to children becoming unwell more quickly and in need of hospital treatment.”

Earlier this month, Dr Karen Street, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health expert on mental health, warned: “During lockdown we saw a sudden spike in teenage girls who were not eating. For some it is not to do with body image. It is almost like a hunger strike a refusal to eat because of what is going on around them. It is almost another form of self-harm.

“There are children and young people who are so distressed they feel their only answer is to refuse to eat. Obviously they get very ill very quickly.”

Tom Madders, the director of communications and campaigns at mental health charity YoungMinds, said: “These figures are extremely worrying. The factors behind eating disorders are often complex, but in recent years young people have faced a unique set of pressures for a generation growing up, emerging from the pandemic and faced with academic demands to catch up at school, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and global instability.”

‘Secretive and manipulative’

Lynn Crilly, a counsellor and author, said the dramatic changes forced on to everyday life in lockdown had left some seeking to use food in an attempt to assert some control over their lives.

She said: “The whole world turned upside down. The schools were closed, the online presence was more than ever, children were living their lives on their phones, increasingly socially isolated, and seeing influencers and fitness apps promoting weight loss.”

“Often it is about struggling to feel in control and the one thing they could control was their eating. Eating disorders are secretive and manipulative so you have kids spending more time at home, more time in their bedrooms away from their parents, for some it becomes an obsession.”

Ms Crilly, the author of Hope With Eating Disorders, said many patients were ending up in hospital because their conditions had become ingrained, having struggled to get the help they needed during the pandemic.

Marjorie Wallace, the chief executive of Sane, the mental health charity, said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact of people suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental health problems including eating disorders. We need to support parents, many of whom are waiting for months for assessment and treatment while watching in despair while the mental and physical health of the person they care for deteriorates. Left untreated, eating disorders can last beyond childhood and adolescence and become a serious mental illness. This is why it is vital to intervene before it may be too late.”

An NHS spokesman said: “Over the last year, referrals from young people for eating disorders increased by almost half, and the NHS is focused on ensuring children receive support in the community before issues escalate and an admission to hospital is necessary.

“To deliver this the NHS has increased investment in children and young people’s community eating disorder services every year since 2016, with a further £54 million per year from April 2024, while the health service has introduced hundreds of mental health teams in schools to ensure that children can get easy access to NHS support in the classroom.”

If you are worried about your own or someone else’s health, contact Beat, the eating disorder charity, 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677; beateatingdisorders.org.uk