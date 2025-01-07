Hospital declares critical incident over 'exceptionally high' demand on A&E amid rising flu cases

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital has declared a critical incident due to an "exceptionally high" demand on A&E and patients being admitted to wards.

The hospital said staff were "working incredibly hard" after seeing an "increasing number of people with flu and respiratory illnesses in our emergency departments in recent weeks".

The number of people in England's hospital with flu quadrupled in the last month, according to NHS data.

A spokesperson for the hospital said it had a "comprehensive plan in place" and was "taking all the necessary actions to manage the challenging circumstances".

"We are working with partner organisations to ensure those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest opportunity," they added.

"Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as quickly as possible, however, some people will experience longer waits while we treat our sickest patients."

People whose case isn't an emergency ae being asked to consider seeing their GP, pharmacy or walk-in centre - or call the 111 service for advice.

