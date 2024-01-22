Hospital nurse illegally dispensed a fatal dose of morphine, feds say. She’s charged

A hospital nurse illegally dispensed morphine to a person who died from the dose in Utah, federal prosecutors said.

Now the woman, 33, of Sandy, is charged with their death, which happened June 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah announced in a Jan. 19 news release.

The nurse worked at a local hospital when she gave the fatal dose of morphine, according to prosecutors. They said she also sickened another person with the narcotic.

As police officers in Draper investigated the person’s death, a second victim told officers the nurse intravenously gave him morphine without a prescription, prosecutors said.

This made him “extremely ill” and he “feared for his life,” according to the attorney’s office.

The woman has been indicted on one count of distribution of morphine resulting in death, prosecutors said. She was arrested last week.

Information regarding her legal representation wasn’t listed in court records Jan. 22.

It’s unclear where the woman worked as a nurse, as the name of the hospital wasn’t specified by prosecutors.

Based on data extracted from her cellphone, the woman is also accused of illegally obtaining Adderall and trading the prescription drugs, the attorney’s office said.

She also obtained prescription medications from a health care employee with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to prosecutors.

The Draper Police Department continues to investigate the nurse, prosecutors said.

Sandy is about 15 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Nurse used pain medicine meant for patients and left saline in its place, feds say

Nurse stole painkillers meant for patients, replacing them with saline, Texas cops say

ICU nurse steals fentanyl IV bags and swaps fluid with unknown liquid, Florida cops say

Nurse stole drugs meant for hospital patients over 400 times in 5 months, feds say