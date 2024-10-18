Hospital service 'under pressure' ahead of winter

Royal Berkshire Hospital say it is feeling more pressure and strain ahead of winter [BBC]

A hospital chief has warned services are feeling the strain earlier in the year than usual and expect to "feel more pressure" during the winter months.

Royal Berkshire Hospitals' Chief Executive, Steve McManus urged people to "keep themselves well".

It comes after the executive director of operations for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) warned of longer waiting times earlier in the year than usual.

Speaking on BBC Radio Berkshire, he urged the public to "take up the flu and covid vaccination" as well as check in on vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they had enough medical supplies.

Mr McManus said they are "really focused on helping SCAS to offload patients at A&E for ongoing care to absolutely minimise those handover delays."

He added: "We've seen year-on-year the pressures on urgent care and emergency pathway certainly go up.

"I think that pressure feels that it's there throughout the year, but during winter it is heightened and we feel that pressure now."

Berkshire GP Ed Capo Bianco said: "Practices are under similar pressures to hospital.

"I think demand for healthcare services are high across any sector you are in."

He explained that he is hearing from colleagues and other practices, that "everyone is seeing an increased demand which has risen over the last few years - way above what it was pre-pandemic."

He said there is concern about how they will cope in the colder season but added "we do tend to rise to challenges" and "will largely be able to cope with what comes our way".

"Practices will be directing patients to other resources and other services where that might best serve the patients need."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Winter is always a difficult time for the NHS, so we are working with staff to make sure the system is prepared.

"This includes using virtual wards to keep patients out of hospital, making sure pharmacies are supporting general practice and running the annual winter vaccination campaign, including offering RSV vaccines to vulnerable groups for the first time."

You can follow BBC Berkshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related Links