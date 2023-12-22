Hospital workers in Sandoval County hope to unionize

Reuters Videos

STORY: China has made strict new rules for its multi-billion dollar gaming industry.Regulators want to curb spending and rewards that encourage video games.Online games will now effectively have spending limits and face bans from giving rewards to players if they log in every day.Rewards also can't be given to anyone who spends on the game for the first time, or if they spend several times on the game consecutively.The decision spooked investors, and dealt a blow to the world's biggest games market, which returned to growth this year.Shares in gaming giant Tencent were down as much as 16% Friday, while its closest rival NetEase was down by a quarter.Beijing has taken a tough line on video games over the years.It set strict playtime limit for players younger than 18 two years ago.It also suspended the approval of new video games for about eight months, citing gaming addiction concerns.Last year was China’s gaming industry’s most difficult year on record, as total revenue shrank for the first time.The crackdown formally ended in 2022 as new game approvals resumed. China's video game market returned to growth this year as domestic revenue rose 13% to $42.6 billion, according to Industry data.