Hospital workers to strike in row over pay

The hospital said it had made "comprehensive arrangements" for the industrial action [BBC]

Healthcare workers at a Merseyside hospital will begin a week-long strike from tomorrow amid a dispute over pay.

Recovery theatre practitioners at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral are walking out from Monday until Sunday following what they said was a "continued failure to recognise their workplace responsibilities and pay them accordingly".

The Unite union said workers had been left "up to £8,000 out of pocket due to being wrongly graded".

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust denied they had failed to "acknowledge the responsibilities" of staff and said Unite had "chosen" not to participate in banding reviews.

'A disgrace'

"In our effort to resolve this dispute, we have offered additional flexible options for staff to provide evidence of work at a higher grade.", the trust added.

"It is therefore disappointing that strike action is being pursued."

The trust said it had made "comprehensive arrangements" for the industrial action to minimise disruption for patients.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the trust must "do the right thing".

“It is a disgrace that an NHS employer is refusing to acknowledge the hard work our members are doing and the vital care they provide to patients," she said.

"The trust must immediately do the right thing and pay our members the proper rate for the job.”

Unite said staff were "determined" to complete the strike until "the trust begins to negotiate".

Derek Jones, Unite regional officer added: “The Wirral trust is behaving appallingly".

