Hospitals cut jobs and beds to plug £3bn NHS black hole

Concerns that the NHS is 'working at the limits of a system which might break' before it can offer patients the care they need

Hospitals are cutting jobs and beds as part of efforts to plug a £3 billion NHS black hole.

The Health Secretary is alarmed by the precarious state of trusts across the country amid growing evidence of a deepening crisis.

It comes as the National Audit Office (NAO) highlights concerns that the NHS is “working at the limits of a system which might break” before it can offer patients the care they need.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting told the Commons that he had ordered a review of the funding and timetable for 40 new hospitals, promised by the previous government, saying he would not give patients “false hope” about when they could expect new facilities.

The Health Secretary has deployed Lord Darzi, a surgeon and former Labour minister, to lead an independent investigation of the health service, with instructions to provide a “raw and honest” assessment.

The minister said he had been “genuinely stunned” by the NHS failings he has learned about, much of which is not in the public domain.

Mr Streeting has repeatedly said the NHS cannot keep asking for money and has vowed to end the 'begging bowl culture' of the health service - Jamie Lorriman

Labour sources said the worsening financial picture across the country, with NHS organisations scrambling to plug a deficit of between £2.2 billion and £3 billion by cutting staff and bed numbers, and the failure of regulators to protect the safety of patients, were among his chief concerns.

In the financial year 2023/2024, local NHS bodies overspent by £1.4 billion, with the books only balancing across the country because NHS England chiefs dug into central funds, one-off reserves and funding supposed to be spent on specialist services and modernisation.

Since then, the situation has deteriorated rapidly, with health chiefs warning they have embarked on cost-cutting measures as part of efforts to prevent billions of pounds of overspending in the current financial year.

Mr Streeting has repeatedly said the NHS cannot keep asking for money, using his first speech in post to vow to end the “begging bowl culture” of the health service.

The scale of the failings across the NHS, and the inability to spend within its means, is alarming Labour insiders, with one describing the situation as a “disaster zone”.

The Department of Health and Social Care receives more than £180 billion annually, up from £138 billion a decade ago - a rise of almost one-third.

But NHS trusts are estimated to have spent at least £2.4 billion dealing with strikes, much of it used to pay consultants premium rates to cover striking junior doctors following industrial action which has now seen the cancellation of around 1.5 million operations and appointments.

‘Optimism’ for pay deal talks

Mr Streeting - who began formal negotiations with the British Medical Association (BMA) on Tuesday - has said he is “optimistic” that a deal can be struck while insisting that demands for a rise of 35 per cent could not be met.

Latest figures show around 110,000 vacancies across the health service.

In addition, many trusts have embarked on job cuts.

A survey of senior NHS leaders by the NHS Confederation in May found that two-thirds intended to cut the number of clinical staff to meet cost-saving targets this year.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “We are seeing most systems and trusts having to make quite significant cuts, including cutting clinical staff, although they are trying to avoid that.

“A large proportion of the systems have been negotiated that there will be a deficit at the end of the year, carried over into next year. We’d estimate that the gap between what the NHS is committed to delivering, and what it’s got the resources for, is around £3 billion,” he said, raising concerns that a “full-blown winter crisis” could lie ahead.

Mr Taylor said the settlement received by the health service this year was the lowest increase in recent history, at around half per cent, saying 3.5 per cent was needed.

There are around 110,000 vacancies across the health service at present - E+

Mid and South Essex Trust last month issued plans to cut 600 posts and close 67 beds in a desperate bid to reduce its deficit to £85 million.

Major hospitals, including Guys and St Thomas’ Foundation Trust and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, have had their budgets cut under new NHS rules which introduce penalties for overspending.

Papers seen by Health Service Journal show some parts of the country attempting to lose a fifth of their agency workers during the current financial year as part of efforts to balance the books.

A workforce plan for the Midlands shows the loss of 6,000 temporary posts, with Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, Lincolnshire, Hereford and Worcestershire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and Black Country among the areas which began drawing up plans in April.

In addition, hospitals have a £12 billion maintenance backlog, with concerns that building programmes have fallen well behind.

Unprecedented challenges

The NAO report said the NHS was now facing challenges “on an unprecedented scale”, warning that spending increases had not been matched by rises in productivity.

On Tuesday in the Commons, the Health Secretary said officials had been asked to examine the funding and timetable for 40 new hospitals, promised by the last government.

He accused the Tories of handing over “an entirely fictional timetable and an unfunded programme”.

Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents hospitals, said the challenge faced by NHS trusts this year was “one of the toughest I have ever seen”.

He said forecasts suggest a deficit of at least £2.2 billion in the current financial year, despite further efforts in recent weeks to find more savings.

“We understand that following the final planning round there is still a net deficit of around £2.2 billion, there are different factors to take into account but it looks to be somewhere in the region of between £2 billion and £3 billion,” he said.

Within an hour of being appointed as Health Secretary, Mr Streeting declared that “the policy of this department is that the NHS is broken” pledging to build a health service fit for the future.

Elaine Kelly, head of economics research at the Health Foundation, said the NAO report “paints a picture of systemic failures and inefficient decision-making – including low spending growth, chronic under-investment in capital, and a culture of agreeing to unrealistic targets.

“For patients, this has contributed to longer waits and reduced satisfaction with the health service,” she said.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King’s Fund think tank, said the NAO report “comprehensively shows the desperate state of NHS finances that the new Government has inherited”.

“It should act as a warning to politicians of the tough decisions yet to come,” he said.

“Deep financial deficits have now spread widely across the NHS and are having a substantial impact on patients.

“Some NHS trusts have been forced to reduce staffing or delay transformation plans that could give patients faster access and higher quality of care when they need it.”